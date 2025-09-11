Margot Robbie's gown at the Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere in London wasn't your average naked dress. It had a far deeper purpose than just serving a look.

Outside Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 11, Robbie walked her first red carpet for the upcoming drama. Reuniting with her Barbie press tour stylist, Andrew Mukamal, she sent jaws dropping in a completely sheer, floor-length Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture naked gown. Her dress, Look 91, debuted in one of Giorgio Armani's final collections before his passing on September 4.

Robbie previously wore the "maestro's" delicately feminine designs on multiple occasions, including at the 2024 Golden Globes. Her latest pick started as a plunging V-neck that turned into a majestic display of beadwork. Sequins, rhinestones, and gemstones sparkled atop illusion mesh lining. Most shapes read boho-inspired, including flowers, paisley, and geometric panels. Matching silver mules peeked through her transparent skirt's hem.

Margot Robbie stole the show at the Big Bold Beautiful Journey premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The back was just as breathtaking. Robbie's back was entirely open, apart from five beaded straps around her shoulders and spine. Each cord connected at the center, where a circular pendant practically floated between her shoulder blades. Larger pear-shaped crystals made up the charm, hence its light-reflecting shine.

Follow the curve of her back and you'll see a peek-a-boo thong underneath the low-rise skirt. Her G-string was silver to match the gown and her diamond stud earrings.

A silver thong peeked through her near-invisible gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the Couture catwalk, Robbie's gown sparkled in a 1920s-era way with an assist from the model's many accessories. A rhinestone cap covered her hair, revealing diamond drop earrings with dark pear-shaped stones.

A silver bangle appeared on the model's left wrist. Its crystal detailing followed the same pattern as the panels atop each thigh. Robbie's metallic silver mules ensured the gown took center stage on the red carpet, but beaded pumps looked chic on the runway, too.

A model wore Margot's naked dress on the Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spring 2025 style might not have registered as a fit for Robbie when it initially debuted. Its skin-baring silhouette is a natural fit for the likes of Florence Pugh, Kendall Jenner, or Rihanna: Women who aren't strangers to the allure of a naked dress.

Robbie hasn't gone this sheer before, although her Chanel gown at the 2023 Met Gala featured a see-through corset. It unlocks a new era in Robbie's fashion muse arc where nothing is off-limits. More importantly, it pays tribute to one of the most legendary designers to dress celebrities for their red carpet premieres. If A Big Bold Beautiful Journey makes it to the 2026 awards circuit, Robbie may very well reference Mr. Armani's legacy once again.