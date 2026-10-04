Surprise! Taylor Swift Returns to 'SNL' in a Perfect-for-Fall Simkhai Dress That's Under-$600

To accompany her friend on SNL, Swift wore Simkhai's Wells Plaid Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress in Otter Plaid, which is still available to shop and retails for just $595. Per the designer's website, the dress features "a softly draped bodice, and asymmetrical ruching through the waist," as well as a "subtly flared hem."
SIMKHAI
Wells Plaid Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
Burberry
Leather Pillar Boots in Dark Brown
The singer is, of course, a big fan of Simkhai's designs, so this isn't the first time she's endorsed the label.
Swift paired her sleek plaid dress with a pair of Burberry's Leather Pillar Boots in Dark Brown. The $1,995 calf leather boots come in two different shades, and originally featured on Burberry's Winter 2026 runway.