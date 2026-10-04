Surprise! Taylor Swift Returns to 'SNL' in a Perfect-for-Fall Simkhai Dress That's Under-$600

Her Burberry boots are to die for.

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Taylor Swift appears on SNL wearing a plaid mini dress from Simkhai
(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)
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One week after surprise releasing The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, Taylor Swift made an unexpected appearance on Saturday Night Live. The reason for Swift's surprise appearance was pretty simple—her close friend, and the star of her "Patient Zero" music video, Dakota Johnson, was hosting.

To accompany her friend on SNL, Swift wore Simkhai's Wells Plaid Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress in Otter Plaid, which is still available to shop and retails for just $595. Per the designer's website, the dress features "a softly draped bodice, and asymmetrical ruching through the waist," as well as a "subtly flared hem."

Taylor Swift appears on SNL wearing a plaid mini dress from Simkhai

Taylor Swift wearing a mini dress from Simkhai on SNL.

(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

The singer is, of course, a big fan of Simkhai's designs, so this isn't the first time she's endorsed the label.

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Swift paired her sleek plaid dress with a pair of Burberry's Leather Pillar Boots in Dark Brown. The $1,995 calf leather boots come in two different shades, and originally featured on Burberry's Winter 2026 runway.

Taylor Swift appears on SNL wearing a plaid mini dress from Simkhai

Taylor Swift wearing a mini dress from Simkhai on SNL.

(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Additional accessories included a $1,500 Saint Laurent Cassandre Chain Belt, her Cartier Love Unlimited Bracelet, and her engagement ring from Travis Kelce.

Fans of Swift's SNL style will need to act fast, as the singer is sure to make the ensemble fly off the shelves almost immediately.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Taylor Swift

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.