Dakota Johnson Confirms It—These New Nike V2K Sneakers Are an It-Girl Signature
Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber model them, too.
Dakota Johnson and I aren't workout buddies, but we did wear the same new Nike V2K sneakers at the gym today. How many fashion girls can say that? Presumably a few, because she (and other A-listers) have worn them to It-shoe status this year.
On November 12, both Johnson and I gathered the courage to leave our warm beds and fit in a Wednesday morning workout while wearing Nike's chunky-chic sneakers sneakers. Being a midwesterner, I couldn't trek to the treadmill without a puffer coat and gloves. Johnson, on the other hand, looked every bit the L.A. cool-girl en route to her Malibu workout.
First, she layered a white sports bra underneath a neon pink crop top. Her black high-rise leggings matched an oversize zip-up hoodie. For the first time since June, Johnson welcomed her trusty Nike V2Ks back to the street style scene. They weren't her regular $135 all-black pair, however. This time, she debuted the popular white colorway, featuring two-tone black and cream treads, metallic silver toe boxes, and extra-heightened soles.
Johnson isn't new to the V2K Run model altogether. She started collecting the best-sellers last April. Now, she owns three versions: one in black, blue, and white. The latter sneaker style comes highly rated by Jennifer Lawrence, her close friend. (The two reunite regularly, so perhaps J.Law put them on Johnson's radar.)
Most recently, Lawrence was spotted—Nike V2Ks in tow—in late October, wearing a black Almada Label coat, Loewe track pants, and a suede Gimaguas tote. But she's worn the $125 sneakers on repeat since April 2024. The Oscar winner adores them so much, she added a black-and-silver shade to her ever-growing collection last April.
Since the Nike V2Ks launched in July 2023, they've become a calling card for It girls on the go. Mikey Madison, Olivia Culpo, and even Rachel Sennott have since boarded the bandwagon—but Kaia Gerber, like Lawrence, has been a staunch V2K shopper since early 2024. In fact, she's especially loyal to the white, cream, and silver colorway beloved by Lawrence, and now, Johnson. Translation: They could sell out any minute now.
Shop Nike V2K Sneakers Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.