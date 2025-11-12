Dakota Johnson and I aren't workout buddies, but we did wear the same new Nike V2K sneakers at the gym today. How many fashion girls can say that? Presumably a few, because she (and other A-listers) have worn them to It-shoe status this year.

On November 12, both Johnson and I gathered the courage to leave our warm beds and fit in a Wednesday morning workout while wearing Nike's chunky-chic sneakers sneakers. Being a midwesterner, I couldn't trek to the treadmill without a puffer coat and gloves. Johnson, on the other hand, looked every bit the L.A. cool-girl en route to her Malibu workout.

First, she layered a white sports bra underneath a neon pink crop top. Her black high-rise leggings matched an oversize zip-up hoodie. For the first time since June, Johnson welcomed her trusty Nike V2Ks back to the street style scene. They weren't her regular $135 all-black pair, however. This time, she debuted the popular white colorway, featuring two-tone black and cream treads, metallic silver toe boxes, and extra-heightened soles.

Dakota Johnson took her new Nike V2Ks for their first street style spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson isn't new to the V2K Run model altogether. She started collecting the best-sellers last April. Now, she owns three versions: one in black, blue, and white. The latter sneaker style comes highly rated by Jennifer Lawrence, her close friend. (The two reunite regularly, so perhaps J.Law put them on Johnson's radar.)

Most recently, Lawrence was spotted—Nike V2Ks in tow—in late October, wearing a black Almada Label coat, Loewe track pants, and a suede Gimaguas tote. But she's worn the $125 sneakers on repeat since April 2024. The Oscar winner adores them so much, she added a black-and-silver shade to her ever-growing collection last April.

In late October, J.Law debuted her newest pair of Nike V2Ks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Since the Nike V2Ks launched in July 2023, they've become a calling card for It girls on the go. Mikey Madison, Olivia Culpo, and even Rachel Sennott have since boarded the bandwagon—but Kaia Gerber, like Lawrence, has been a staunch V2K shopper since early 2024. In fact, she's especially loyal to the white, cream, and silver colorway beloved by Lawrence, and now, Johnson. Translation: They could sell out any minute now.

