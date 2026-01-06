Dakota Johnson doesn't subscribe to the "new year, new me" motto, not even for her Nike V2K sneaker collection. Johnson's 2026 street style debut on Jan. 5 looked straight out of summer 2025, starring her go-to shoe.

Tracy Anderson's internet-famous workout served as the backdrop for her first athleisure look of the year. The Materialists actor exercised in a black scoop-neck bra and matching high-rise leggings, both from Lululemon. The familiarities continued on the footwear front.

Per the studio's website, the Tracy Anderson Method's "impact cardio" requires a "comfortable running shoe" during each class. Johnson narrowed down her preferred pick in April 2025: the Nike V2K sneaker, in black, white, or blue. This time, the latter color made the cut, featuring a cerulean mesh foundation, metallic silver swooshes, and heightened off-white soles.

Dakota Johnson wasted no time returning to 2025's signature Nike V2Ks in the new year. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Blue Nike V2Ks joined Johnson's shoe rack last June, when she initially coupled them with an oversize crewneck, in a similar shade of cool-toned blue. Now, she lets the chunky sneakers shine with neutrals.

As recent as Dec. 27, 2025, Johnson styled the same exercise gear for another Tracy Anderson class, down to the Nike V2Ks. Black padding atop the treads and ankles complemented her understated Lululemon set. (Look familiar?) Even her beloved Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses returned to the mix come January.

In late December, Dakota wore an almost-identical matching set to Tracy Anderson's class. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly, Johnson has her Tracy Anderson attire down to a science. She's not the only one: Fellow Nike V2K enthusiasts, including Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber, follow similar streetwear formulas.

J.Law, for one, rewears the $125 sneakers (in black or white) with the baggiest bottoms in her closet. Usually, fans have to zoom in to spot their reflective trim or chunky soles. April 2026 will mark two years since Gerber wore her Summit White/Metallic Silver pair. She's since pledged loyalty to On Cloud sneakers—but back in 2024, the model religiously coupled the Nikes with Alo Yoga leggings and a four-figure The Row coat.

In Hollywood, it's rare for a sneaker this striking to be so widely shared by celebrities. Kendall Jenner's Asics might need to watch out: the Nike V2Ks are primed for top billing in 2026, once again.