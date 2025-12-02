Dakota Johnson's Nike V2K Sneakers Deserve to Be Your Post-Cyber Monday Splurge

Fashion girls everywhere felt closet FOMO as time ran out on Cyber Monday. But on December 2, one final Black Friday sale came back to life: Nike marked down Dakota Johnson's favorite V2K sneakers in sync with her latest workout.

Last week, with Black Friday still days away, Nike's sneaker sale was one of the first to catch Marie Claire's eye. Both Johnson's V2Ks in black and Jennifer Lawrence's in white were 25 percent off the original prices—a gift we assumed would disappear once Cyber Monday became Time to Wince at Your Bank Account Tuesday. Even so, Nike gave belated shoppers another chance to shop a sneakerhead staple.

Johnson's $135 V2K Runs are still $101 with the code "Cyber." On Dec. 2, the Materialists actor took them out of storage, reminding those who missed out last weekend to score a pair now. The chunky dad-core sneakers revealed her identity to the paparazzi outside Tracy Anderson's gym in L.A. After testing them in class, Johnson took the treads from studio-to-street, their extra-cushioned soles and monochrome sidewalls on full display. She's owned the all-black colorway since April, and yet, the V2Ks looked good as new.

Dakota Johnson took her Nike V2Ks out for a spin the day after Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Nike V2k Run Shoes (Were $135) $101.25 at NIKE

Johnson re-styled the Nike V2Ks like she usually does: with Lululemon leggings, an oversize hoodie, and a neutral sports bra. Lawrence, on the other hand, isn't afraid to dress them up.

In October, she elevated the equally-versatile white-and-black V2Ks with Loewe's take on the track pants trend, a four-figure wool coat from Almada Label, and a suede Gimaguas tote bag. Luckily for you, the Oscar winner's colorway is also still on sale. With the same "Cyber" code, you can shop her early-aughts-inspired shoes for $94.

Jennifer Lawrence's Nike V2Ks are marked down, too. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nike Nike V2k Run Shoes With Reflective Accents (Were $125) $93.75 at NIKE

Since Nike wants every sneakerhead to find Johnson's V2Ks under the Christmas tree this year, it extended the Cyber Monday sale to end on Dec. 2. So, you only have a few hours to purchase the best-sellers before they return to their $135 price tag. Hurry: some Nike V2Ks offer stackable discount codes.

Shop Nike V2K Sneakers Inspired by Dakota Johnson