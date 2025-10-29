Turns out, Jennifer Lawrence didn't retire her Nike V2K Sneakers after all. The chunky dad-core staples were simply on hiatus. On October 28, the New Yorker's year-old Nikes rejoined the workforce—the workforce being her regular rotation—for the first time this year.

Marking her fifth street style set since Sunday, Lawrence kept the ball rolling in her sportiest selects yet. She ran errands while wearing an oversize black coat and the track pants trend, from Almada Label and Loewe, respectively. Her choice of red trousers popped against the coat's stark wool. Plus, crimson-colored bottoms are raring for a Spring 2026 moment: The trend appeared in Ferrari, Fendi, Lanvin, and Akris's most recent shows. Ann Demeulemeester, for one, debuted a pair lined with white stripes on each leg. Sure, Lawrence's bottoms are laid-back, but that's not to say they aren't runway-worthy.

The elongated track pants would've covered Lawrence's footwear, should she have worn her beloved The Row ballet flats. But nothing got past her $125 V2K Run sneakers, straight from Nike's best-sellers list.

On Oct. 28, Jennifer Lawrence bundled up in track pants, a matching coat, and Nike V2K sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Law owns the $125 sneakers in two of 22 colorways, including black and white. This time, she pulled the latter shade out from storage, which has been noticeably missing since July 2024. The early-aughts-inspired trainers—also beloved by Kaia Gerber—looked good as new, from the monochrome laces to the extra-cushioned soles. A mix of plastic and metallic accents upped the nostalgic ante. Still, the V2Ks felt so aligned with today's sneaker trends.

Lawrence finished her outfit with other re-wears in the accessory department. First, she popped on DMY Studios sunglasses and a ribbed bucket hat, both seen earlier that day. Gimaguas's Maxi Franca—a studded green tote leading fall's suede bag trend—also returned to her shoulder. Its silver studs juxtaposed her $4,125 Yi Collection ring's gold hardware.

By the time Lawrence returned to the street style scene on Oct. 29, her Nike V2Ks went into hiding again. The A-lister attempted to evade the paparazzi by covering every recognizable feature—including her Oscar-winning smile—under a cold-weather essential of some sort. Even so, Lawrence's signature Haflinger clogs unmasked her identity.

Lawrence styled even more layers than the day prior, starting with a blue hoodie underneath a brown wool coat. You may recognize her striped crimson scarf—another repeat pick—from her Tuesday stroll. Though her black baseball cap seemed simple, don't let its label-less exterior fool you. It's a sold-out, silk style from The Row, which would set you back $450.

To finish, Lawrence swapped her sneakers for Haflinger's Grizzly clogs, another signature shoe. She's worn the $155 wool felt slides regularly since they joined her collection in March 2024. But only when the temperature's below 60°—we haven't seen them this year since March. Earlier this week, her favorite navy blue pair resumed its place, alongside her unofficial Halloween costume. Though it sold out months ago, the German brand offers over 10 colorways in its place.

The next day, an almost unrecognizable J.Law resumed her street style streak. (Image credit: Splash News)

The start of another season brings with it temptation to shop new shoes. It seems Lawrence is fighting the urge—sourcing last year's options instead, first. Clearly, I'm not as strong as the Hunger Games actor. Her Nike and Haflinger shoes joined my cart before I wrapped this article.

