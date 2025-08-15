Listen, I know that some of us are already a bit fatigued from watching almost the entirety of The Devil Wears Prada 2 unfold from the sidelines (so many paparazzi photos!) but I simply have to know what occurs in this sequel that motivates Emily Blunt's character to go platinum blonde. Just weeks after making her official return to set wearing her character Emily Charlton's signature red hair, Blunt has already undergone another major hair transformation that, once again, has me seated for this movie.

On Aug. 14, Blunt was spotted on set in New York City wearing a red and black striped, Coach sweater with a black miniskirt and sheer tights. While her outfit was a whole look, for obvious reasons, I couldn't take my eyes off of her icy blonde lob, which she paired with cherry red nails and bright red lipstick. Upon first glance, I assumed she was wearing a very realistic-looking wig with dark roots to make it appear more natural, but after looking a little closer, I'm convinced that Blunt may have fully committed to the character and made a full switch to blonde hair for the movie.

Emily Blunt spotted on the set of "The Devil Wears Prada 2" in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt's hair has undergone quite the transformation over the last few weeks. Before stepping out with her copper red hair back in July, her hair was a much darker brunette color. To say that her new platinum blonde color is unexpected is an understatement, but not only does she pull it off really well, it's making me so much more excited to see the film when it officially premieres next year.

If you're taking this as a sign to follow in Blunt's footsteps and also try out a shade of blonde, your best bet is to have your hair lightened or bleached by a professional, but the maintenance should be easy enough for you to handle at home. Read ahead to shop some blonde hair must-haves.