For some people, showing up in a wet T-shirt to a fashion event that garners millions upon millions of viewers would be a haunting nightmare. For Doja Cat, it's a fun fashion statement for the first Monday in May. Yes, that is correct: Doja Cat wore a wet T-shirt dress to the Met Gala 2024.
The rapper, ever one to subvert style expectations, didn't precisely follow the "Garden in Time" dress code in her soaked-through maxi tee. Doja Cat's wet dress, by Swiss luxury fashion house Vetements, clung to her body—as wet T-shirts tend to do.
As Doja Cat walked on the Met Gala red carpet, the musician strategically covered the most see-through aspects of her look.
For accessories, she opted for a sampling of earrings, including a sparkling denim stud, pavé-studded hoop, and diamond drop earring.
There is, however, some sense of a theme for Doja Cat's Met Gala fashion.
Before hitting the Met steps, the "Paint the Town Red" singer walked out of New York City's The Mark Hotel wearing a Vetements white towel that circled around her torso and was held together with her hands. She completed her fresh-out-of-the-shower look with a matching towel wrapped on her head and mega-platform see-through heels.
To complement (or, in this case, contrast) her towel dress, Doja Cat wore sparkling jewelry consisting of a diamond necklace featuring a yellow gemstone and matching drop earrings.
Equally as striking as her terrycloth "gown" was her running eye makeup, which drove home the just "thew on a towel" theme.
Beka Gvishiani, creator of the Instagram fashion commentary account StyleNotCom, joined the musician when leaving The Mark Hotel.
The singer has a history of rather, er, avant-garde Met Gala looks.
For last year's event, which honored Karl Lagerfeld, Doja Cat dressed up as the late designer's beloved cat Choupette. She wore an Oscar de la Renta look consisting of a sparking gown with an attached hood, cat ears, and a sweeping feathered train. Her Met Gala 2023 look took over 5,000 hours, including applying 350,000 silver and white bugle beads.
While it might not make the list of most on-theme looks, Doja Cat's wet T-shirt and towel dress will go down in both meme and fashion history.
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and shopping guides. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, and wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
-
