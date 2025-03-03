Doja Cat Lives Up to Her Name in a Feline-Inspired Leopard Print Gown at the 2025 Oscars
Her dress is an homage to...herself.
Over the past year, celebrities have begun leaning harder than ever into homage dressing. Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, and Timothée Chalamet have all done their sartorial part to honor the greats, using fashion to pay tribute to industry icons like Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Bob Dylan, respectively. Doja Cat, meanwhile, has been captivated by another beloved artist: herself.
The pop star quite simply loves referencing her stage name, frequently donning ensembles with distinct cat-like flare on the red carpet. The most famous example of this came at the 2023 Met Gala, which saw the "Paint the Town Red" singer dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet Choupette. And at this year's Oscar Awards red carpet, Doja is, once again, channeling her own persona.
On March 2, the star walked the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. She wore a strapless Balmain gown with an sweetheart neckline and a luxe train. The animal print creation was hand-beaded by 46 artisans and took a stunning 5,600 hours to complete.
Though Doja herself was an obvious muse, the look also paid tribute to another historic look. Her gown was actually inspired by a previous Balmain design from the 1950s. The original piece—which debuted in August of 1953—featured a similar spotted print, with the same curve-hugging silhouette and train. Its neckline, however, was noticeably more demure.
Doja's interpretation, meanwhile, featured several modern updates. In addition to the exaggerated heart-shaped bust, it also came with a matching skinny scarf, which was likewise embellished with thousands of glimmering metallic beads.
The singer accessorized differently, as well. Instead of the pearl jewelry the number was originally styled with, Doja sported several canary yellow diamonds. She wore statement earrings and a matching necklace made of sparkling yellow gold.
An icon in her own right. Why wouldn't she reference herself?
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
