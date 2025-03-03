Doja Cat Lives Up to Her Name in a Feline-Inspired Leopard Print Gown at the 2025 Oscars

Over the past year, celebrities have begun leaning harder than ever into homage dressing. Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, and Timothée Chalamet have all done their sartorial part to honor the greats, using fashion to pay tribute to industry icons like Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Bob Dylan, respectively. Doja Cat, meanwhile, has been captivated by another beloved artist: herself.

The pop star quite simply loves referencing her stage name, frequently donning ensembles with distinct cat-like flare on the red carpet. The most famous example of this came at the 2023 Met Gala, which saw the "Paint the Town Red" singer dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's beloved pet Choupette. And at this year's Oscar Awards red carpet, Doja is, once again, channeling her own persona.

On March 2, the star walked the red carpet at the 2025 Academy Awards dressed head-to-toe in leopard print. She wore a strapless Balmain gown with an sweetheart neckline and a luxe train. The animal print creation was hand-beaded by 46 artisans and took a stunning 5,600 hours to complete.

doja cat wears a leopard print strapless gown to the 2025 oscars

Doja Cat wore a curve-hugging leopard print Balmain gown to the 2025 Oscars.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Though Doja herself was an obvious muse, the look also paid tribute to another historic look. Her gown was actually inspired by a previous Balmain design from the 1950s. The original piece—which debuted in August of 1953—featured a similar spotted print, with the same curve-hugging silhouette and train. Its neckline, however, was noticeably more demure.

A model wearing a Pierre Balmain evening dress from his Autumn / Winter collection, Paris, August 1953. Original Publication: Picture Post - 6685 - Paris Picks Up Her Skirts - pub. 29th August 1953

Her dress was inspired by another Balmain creation from the 1950s.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja's interpretation, meanwhile, featured several modern updates. In addition to the exaggerated heart-shaped bust, it also came with a matching skinny scarf, which was likewise embellished with thousands of glimmering metallic beads.

doja cat wears a leopard print strapless gown to the 2025 oscars

Doja's featured a modernized neckline and a matching sash.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer accessorized differently, as well. Instead of the pearl jewelry the number was originally styled with, Doja sported several canary yellow diamonds. She wore statement earrings and a matching necklace made of sparkling yellow gold.

doja cat wears a leopard print strapless gown to the 2025 oscars

She accessorized with yellow diamond statement jewelry for an added dose of drama.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An icon in her own right. Why wouldn't she reference herself?

