Dua Lipa Accessorizes Her Chanel Naked Dress With a Rare Bulgari Serpenti Necklace
She spent Valentine's Day on the red carpet with fiancé Callum Turner.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner had an unusual Valentine's Day date in 2026. On February 14, the adorable couple posed together on the red carpet at Berlinale—the Berlin International Film Festival—to promote Turner's forthcoming movie, Rosebud Pruning. For the star-studded occasion, the "Houdini" singer wore a Chanel naked dress, which she paired with a rare Bulgari Serpenti necklace.
Turner stars alongside Elle Fanning, Pamela Anderson, and Riley Keough in Rosebud Pruning. To help launch the film, Lipa wore a custom Chanel crochet naked dress, with a bateau neckline. And, yes, the sheer dress subtly referenced the exposed thong trend.
The "Levitating" performer accessorized her Chanel dress with $945 Christian Louboutin "So Kate" 120mm Pumps in Black Patent Leather.
The superstar kept her accessories to a minimum, which only highlighted her jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace. The rare black diamond necklace, from the fashion house's Serpenti collection, features two serpent heads meeting in the center. Although it's unknown how much Lipa's exact necklace is worth, it might be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Meanwhile, Turner wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a brown single breasted twill wool jacket and matching pants, which he paired with a baby blue shirt, a silk tie, and LV Sierra Derby shoes.
As Valentine's Day dates go, Lipa and Turner's red carpet appearance was probably more glamorous than most. It was also clear that the engaged couple only has eyes for one another.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Dua Lipa
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.