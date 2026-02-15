Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner had an unusual Valentine's Day date in 2026. On February 14, the adorable couple posed together on the red carpet at Berlinale—the Berlin International Film Festival—to promote Turner's forthcoming movie, Rosebud Pruning. For the star-studded occasion, the "Houdini" singer wore a Chanel naked dress, which she paired with a rare Bulgari Serpenti necklace.

Turner stars alongside Elle Fanning, Pamela Anderson, and Riley Keough in Rosebud Pruning. To help launch the film, Lipa wore a custom Chanel crochet naked dress, with a bateau neckline. And, yes, the sheer dress subtly referenced the exposed thong trend.

The "Levitating" performer accessorized her Chanel dress with $945 Christian Louboutin "So Kate" 120mm Pumps in Black Patent Leather.

Dua Lipa pairs her Chanel dress with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Isa Foltin/Getty Images)

Christian Louboutin So Kate 120mm Patent Leather Pumps $945 at Saks Fifth Avenue

The superstar kept her accessories to a minimum, which only highlighted her jaw-dropping Bulgari necklace. The rare black diamond necklace, from the fashion house's Serpenti collection, features two serpent heads meeting in the center. Although it's unknown how much Lipa's exact necklace is worth, it might be valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Dua Lipa joins Callum Turner at the Rosebush Pruning premiere at Berlinale International Film Festival. (Image credit: Gerome Defrance/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Turner wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, including a brown single breasted twill wool jacket and matching pants, which he paired with a baby blue shirt, a silk tie, and LV Sierra Derby shoes.

Dua Lipa poses in her Chanel naked dress and Bulgari Serpenti necklace. (Image credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

As Valentine's Day dates go, Lipa and Turner's red carpet appearance was probably more glamorous than most. It was also clear that the engaged couple only has eyes for one another.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Dua Lipa