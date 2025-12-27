Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Christmas Celebration Looks Super Cute, Of Course

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are experts at taking a cute couple pic and the evidence is all over the "Houdini" singer's Instagram. So, it's really no surprise that their flirty, cozy, two-very-attractive-people-posing-together skills extend to the holiday season.

On Dec. 26, Lipa shared a carousel of photos from her Christmas celebrations, and you'll wish you were invited. It really just looks like a great time! In addition to Lipa and Turner posing together in the kitchen and in front of a big Christmas tree, we've got videos of the pop star cooking, friends and family enjoying drinks and games, Christmas crackers, lottery scratch tickets, and lots of colorful decor.

"It's all about the Love," Lipa wrote in the caption, "and absolutely smashing the cooking this year (all the stars aligned for me after not being in a kitchen for 6 months!! 😅😅😅) HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!! SENDING YOU ALL SO MUCH LOVE!!!!! 💌💌💌💌"

Lipa not being in a kitchen for six months isn't because she's "always on holiday", it's because she's been performing for the past year. Her Radical Optimism Tour just ended on Dec. 5 in Mexico City. That said, Lipa did go on vacation after that—her "suitcase stays packed"—which brought fans some more photos of herself and her fiancé just plain enjoying life.

Lipa confirmed her engagement to Turner in June, following months of speculation due to the diamond ring she'd been wearing.

"Yeah, we’re engaged," she told British Vogue. "It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling."

At that point, she also said that she and the Eternity actor hadn't started planning a wedding yet.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we're just enjoying this period. I’ve never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I’m like: 'Oh, what would I wear?'"