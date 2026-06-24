Meeting my soon-to-be husband at the altar is supposed to be the highlight of my wedding day—and rest assured, it will be one of them. But I'm looking forward to having the best hair day of my life just a little bit more. It's going to take work, though. I've spent countless hours and expended some bridezilla-esque energy to make sure that my wedding hairstyle is utterly flawless.

My first step was consulting the pros. According to Dimitris Giannetos, a celebrity hairstylist, the decision-making journey should start with a scan through your photos. "For your wedding day, scroll through your camera roll and choose to do the best version of the hair you have done in the past and feel your best self with," he suggests. "Don't try to do something new that's trending now on TikTok; you will regret it in a few years. Choose to do something simple and timeless [instead]."

Alas, simple and timeless doesn't have to be boring on your wedding day. To prove it, I'm sharing my ultimate bridal hairstyle mood board with 23 drop-dead-gorgeous style options. Want to know which one I'm copying? Stay tuned.

Deconstructed Chignon

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I'll start simply (and elegantly) with a nice deconstructed chignon. While you could go for a perfectly tight, well-constructed classic updo, there's something modern and carefree about this one, which features a few loose strands in the back.

"I personally love low buns and soft chignons because they create such an elevated and timeless look while beautifully highlighting the neck, shoulders, and jawline," Michelle Hong, founder and creative director of NYC The Team, explains. "It always feels sophisticated and photographs incredibly well."

Teased Crown

Straight from Giannetos's look book, we have this gorgeous teased style, which he named "the Brigitte half-up hair." This is one you'll need to test a couple of times beforehand to make sure you love the height. But who could say no to those tumbling waves?

Slick-Back Beauty

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I think we've reached a point where an expertly slicked-back bun can be considered timeless for wedding hairstyles. And even if we haven't, you'll always be happy knowing your cheekbones looked snatched on your wedding day. A full view of your beautiful face when your betrothed pulls back your veil is also a huge bonus.

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Lived-In Waves

(Image credit: Spotlight/Launchmetrics)

"For 2026, I’m seeing a strong shift toward effortless luxury—hairstyles that feel polished, modern, and touchable rather than overly styled," says Hong. Exhibit A: this blowout with tons of movement, as seen above.

Pearly Girl

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A great way to up the ante on your simple slick back? Add some sparkle or pearl details. Lelet NY has some gorgeous pearl pins that you can tuck into a sleek updo or scatter through your waves. Just don't decide to toss the accessories in willy-nilly. "Think about accessories ahead of time, whether that’s pins, statement pieces, or how the veil will sit with the hairstyle," Hong notes.

Loose and Romantic

There's nothing more romantic than a loose hairstyle, whether that's a low ponytail, a messy bun, or half-up, half-down approach. This look by celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake captures that effortless glamour perfectly.

Bubble Braid

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According to Hong, modern brides are moving away from hair that feels overly done. "There’s something beautiful about hair that feels natural, soft, polished, and still allows movement," she says. "The overall trend right now is hair that looks luxurious without looking stiff or overly perfected." If you still want your strands pulled back, might I suggest a charming bubble ponytail?

Half-Up, Half-Down

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If you're on a Y2K kick, this simple pulled-back style is also a great option. It's an easy look to perfect, but that doesn't mean you should go easy on the prep. "The foundation is everything, I always tell clients that the blow-dry and prep work are just as important as the final styling. If the hair isn’t properly set beforehand, the style won’t hold as beautifully throughout the day," says Hong.

Bouncy Ponytail

According to Hong, bridal ponytails with soft movement are trending for 2026. Especially those that are "sleek yet romantic with beautiful bounce and texture." Here, we have the perfect bouncy wedding ponytail courtesy of Leake. You might need to add a hairpiece to get all that volume, but it will be well worth it.

Low Ponytail

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This low pony option has a few sweet strands pulled out right around the ears. The neckline of the dress is quite lovely here, too, if any of you want to pick a wedding hairstyle and gown in one fell swoop.

Hair That Moves

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Hong's first essential for wedding hairstyle preparation is starting with a proper blowout or set to build the right foundation. You'll also want to use a texturizing spray or dry texture spray to create grip and hold without making the hair feel heavy, and be careful not to overuse hairspray too early on—keeping movement in the hair is key.

Side Part

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You'll notice that slicked-back buns are a theme here. If you want to do things a little differently (even at the last minute?), you can add a deep side-part situation. "People definitely decide on their wedding hair last minute, but I would only suggest that if a stylist who's been with you for a long time is the one doing your hair," notes Tatiana Ramos, an editorial hairstylist based in New York. They'll know how your hair acts under pressure/various parting situations, and you can "have faith that they will do exactly what you want."

Vintage Beauty

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I love the vintage vibes of this pretty style, which looks like it would stay put amid weird wedding day weather patterns (rain is good luck!). Think about tucking a veil in where that satin bow is, too? Swoon.

Easygoing Waves

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These pretty waves encapsulate another of Hong's favorite wedding hairstyle trends: "lived-in textures that look effortless, soft, and naturally beautiful while still feeling refined."

To get the look, you can follow Ramos's advice and grab her three favorite products for any wedding hairstyle: a texture spray, a texture cream, and "of course" a heat protectant for when you need to add a few extra curls in.

Bridal Bob

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Have you seen the trend of brides cutting their hair for their second look at the wedding? It's cute enough, but it seems like a ton of work. Instead, why not start with a short hairstyle from the get-go? This look is so chic, and it'll help you cut down on styling time on the day of.

Braided Bun

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Another bun idea, coming right up! This elegant braided style has a princess-y vibe. "I think a general rule of thumb is to start planning or talking to your stylist about your desired hairstyle at least six months before the wedding—even book the trial then so that there’s enough time to play around with different styles and or talk about what you liked or didn’t like from said trial," says Ramos. "It’s even a good time to talk about or order hair extensions if they will be needed."

Natural Curls

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One of the most important factors when choosing a wedding style is to pick a look that still feels like you. "The modern bridal look is moving away from overly stiff, overly sprayed hairstyles. Your hair should feel soft, natural, movable, and effortless while still holding beautifully throughout the entire day," says Hong. "The best bridal hair enhances your features and complements the dress rather than competing with the outfit."

The Loosest Updo

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And if you don't have all that natural texture? You can try to fake it with a good curling iron and some expertly placed pins. "I always recommend doing a bridal trial with a stylist you trust and experimenting with multiple looks before making a final decision. Take photos from every angle—front, profile, back, and in natural lighting—because what looks beautiful in person can photograph very differently," notes Hong.

Veil Ready

Giannetos created this lovely hairstyle for real-life bride Olivia Culpo's Rhode Island wedding in 2024, calling it an "ultra-glazed blowout" in honor of its major shine. To get the look, the artist used Garnier hair filler products, tape-in and clip-in extensions from Philocaly Hair, and a GHD 1.25-inch curling iron.

Tumbling Curls

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"Tousled" is a good word for a wedding-day hairstyle, no? The face-framing tendrils present in this updo offer an extremely romantic vibe. It's so gorgeous.

Royal Half-Back

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I'm all in on this hairstyle, which very much gives Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour. Or maybe The Princess Bride? Either way, it's extremely romantic and would look stunning for a fairytale-inspired wedding.

Boho Bixie

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Bixie brides, have you considered dressing up your short style with a fun headpiece? So chic, and so easy.

Ample Shine

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Whether you go wavy or straight like the style above, you're going to want your hair to gleam on your wedding day. Think glass hair, to rival that sparkling ring on your finger. Once you're set on the style, you can find some of the best shine sprays right here.

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Meet the Experts

Dimitris Giannetos Social Links Navigation Celebrity Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos is one of today’s most influential hair experts, celebrated for his talent as both a hair stylist and colorist. Raised in a small town near Thessaloniki, Greece, he discovered his passion early, attending beauty school at just 15. Dimitris spent twelve years traveling the world and working backstage at fashion weeks in New York, Milan, and Paris. His work been featured on the covers of Vogue, ELLE, InStyle and more. Since moving to Los Angeles in 2013, Dimitris has become a trusted hair stylist to Hollywood’s stars including Amal & George Clooney, Demi Moore, Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and more.

Tatiana Ramos Social Links Navigation Hairstylist A Long Island native and Owner of a private hair studio, Diosa Den has been creating hair art since 2013. Tatiana’s experience is vast and spans from working in some of New York’s most cutting edge salons to working side by side with Celebrity Stylists and Platform Artists, and educating for some of the largest global haircare brands. She has always had special love for healthy, beautiful hair which has always drove her to keep up with the industry’s latest techniques and styles. She specializes in all texture hairstyling, lived-in hair color, and hair extensions.