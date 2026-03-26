Zendaya's "Something Borrowed" for Her Rome 'The Drama' Premiere Is Cate Blanchett's Most-Worn Armani Privé Dress
"Thank you, Cate," Law Roach wrote on Instagram.
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Name any of Hollywood's most notable fashion muses, and Zendaya could shop their closets in a second. That said, I've often wondered which celebrity wardrobe she'd source for "something borrowed" on The Drama's wedding-themed press tour. On March 26, Zendaya walked down the Rome premiere's aisle not in bridal white, but a black Armani Privé dress originally created for Cate Blanchett.
To quote my text chain with senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage, "I'm actually gagged that they did this"—this being borrowing an instantly-recognizable gown from another red carpet regular. Stylist Law Roach said, "Thank you, Cate Blanchett," for handing over the plunge Armani Privé gown she's worn not once, but twice now.
Just like Blanchett, it fit Z like a glove, beginning with a sleeveless skintight bodice, a gravity-defying hip panel, and an elongated column train. Asymmetrical red almost-black gemstones bordered the navel-plunge neckline, revealing the dress's Blanchett-owned identity.Article continues below
Clearly, Blanchett was feeling oh-so generous: She forked over her Louis Vuitton jewelry, too. First, the Euphoria star frosted her ears in diamond-encrusted, fan-shaped studs, called the Optimisme Earrings. Next, Z's east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack traded places with the oversize Perception Ring from Louis Vuitton. Last but certainly not least, her siren eyes from the Paris premiere paved the way for Rome's equally-sultry, burgundy smoky eyeshadow.
Also feeling "gagged" that Zendaya and Roach pulled this off? You should, because it's one of Blanchett's most beloved red carpet gowns. She adores it so much, she wore it twice. The Oscar winner gave the Armani Privé piece its red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG-AFTRA Awards (now, renamed as the Actor Awards). That time, she and stylist Elizabeth Stewart accessorized it with Pomellato rings as large as her bodice's gemstone trim.
Fast forward to the 2025 Venice Film Festival, and Blanchett gave the four-year-old design another life. (Who could've predicted Zendaya would do the same?) Instead of simple diamond studs seen at the SAG Awards, the Elizabeth star chose the same fanned-out earrings borrowed by Z. Blanchett's Louis Vuitton cocktail ring was hidden inside the dress's hip paneling, which doubled as pockets for her.
Why borrow Blanchett's red carpet gown, you ask? While Z has yet to star alongside her, the two have rubbed elbows at many an A-list fête, including the 2017 InStyle Awards and Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 fashion show. What's more, they're both also brand ambassadors for the Nicolas Ghesquière-led atelier. Perhaps Zendaya and Blanchett are in a LV ambassador-only group chat together. I wouldn't be surprised if a private message made this all happen.
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Throughout The Drama's press run, Zendaya and Law Roach have tapped a time-honored wedding rhyme to source their looks. It all started with something old (Vivienne Westwood) in Los Angeles, before "something new" from Louis Vuitton arrived in Paris. Now, one question remains: What's going to be Zendaya's "something blue"?
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.