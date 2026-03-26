Name any of Hollywood's most notable fashion muses, and Zendaya could shop their closets in a second. That said, I've often wondered which celebrity wardrobe she'd source for "something borrowed" on The Drama's wedding-themed press tour. On March 26, Zendaya walked down the Rome premiere's aisle not in bridal white, but a black Armani Privé dress originally created for Cate Blanchett.

To quote my text chain with senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage, "I'm actually gagged that they did this"—this being borrowing an instantly-recognizable gown from another red carpet regular. Stylist Law Roach said, "Thank you, Cate Blanchett," for handing over the plunge Armani Privé gown she's worn not once, but twice now.

Just like Blanchett, it fit Z like a glove, beginning with a sleeveless skintight bodice, a gravity-defying hip panel, and an elongated column train. Asymmetrical red almost-black gemstones bordered the navel-plunge neckline, revealing the dress's Blanchett-owned identity.

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Zendaya's "something borrowed" for The Drama's Rome premiere is actually Cate Blanchett's dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Blanchett was feeling oh-so generous: She forked over her Louis Vuitton jewelry, too. First, the Euphoria star frosted her ears in diamond-encrusted, fan-shaped studs, called the Optimisme Earrings. Next, Z's east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack traded places with the oversize Perception Ring from Louis Vuitton. Last but certainly not least, her siren eyes from the Paris premiere paved the way for Rome's equally-sultry, burgundy smoky eyeshadow.

A moment for Z's Blanchett-inspired beauty, please. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Also feeling "gagged" that Zendaya and Roach pulled this off? You should, because it's one of Blanchett's most beloved red carpet gowns. She adores it so much, she wore it twice. The Oscar winner gave the Armani Privé piece its red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG-AFTRA Awards (now, renamed as the Actor Awards). That time, she and stylist Elizabeth Stewart accessorized it with Pomellato rings as large as her bodice's gemstone trim.

Back in 2022, Blanchett debuted Zendaya's exact Armani Privé gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fast forward to the 2025 Venice Film Festival, and Blanchett gave the four-year-old design another life. (Who could've predicted Zendaya would do the same?) Instead of simple diamond studs seen at the SAG Awards, the Elizabeth star chose the same fanned-out earrings borrowed by Z. Blanchett's Louis Vuitton cocktail ring was hidden inside the dress's hip paneling, which doubled as pockets for her.

Last August, Blanchett made headlines for wearing it again to the Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Why borrow Blanchett's red carpet gown, you ask? While Z has yet to star alongside her, the two have rubbed elbows at many an A-list fête, including the 2017 InStyle Awards and Louis Vuitton's Spring 2025 fashion show. What's more, they're both also brand ambassadors for the Nicolas Ghesquière-led atelier. Perhaps Zendaya and Blanchett are in a LV ambassador-only group chat together. I wouldn't be surprised if a private message made this all happen.

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Throughout The Drama's press run, Zendaya and Law Roach have tapped a time-honored wedding rhyme to source their looks. It all started with something old (Vivienne Westwood) in Los Angeles, before "something new" from Louis Vuitton arrived in Paris. Now, one question remains: What's going to be Zendaya's "something blue"?