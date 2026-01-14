Chase Infiniti has had a new red carpet look almost every day this year. (Seriously, since the Palm Springs Film Festival on January 3.) She and styling duo Wayman + Micah haven't taken a break, but they don't seem to be slowing down: Just two days after the 2026 Golden Globes, the 25-year-old made another memorable appearance in an Oscar de la Renta dress.

The rising star represented her breakout film, One Battle After Another, at the National Board of Review Gala in New York City on January 13. Since co-stars Teyana Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio had prior commitments, she held down the fashion fort in Look 5 from Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2026. The sleeveless knit maxi is crafted out of ivory fishnet, with a U-shaped neckline, ankle-grazing hem, and crocheted floral appliqués in a summery off-white shade.

Chase Infiniti stole the show at The National Board of Review Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the runway in Santo Domingo, Oscar de la Renta accessorized it with toe-ring sandals and a rose-patterned tote bag. Infiniti instead leaned into the winter whites theme in pointy pumps. In lieu of a necklace, she added diamond-studded hoops and statement rings for jewelry. Once inside, her $4,190, Oscar de la Renta purse earned its close-up: Named the Nano Pearl O-Handle Bag, its stark-white leather made pearl embroidery pop against the bucket-shaped exterior.

Oscar de la Renta Nano Pearl Embroidered O Handle Bag $4,190 at oscardelarenta.com

Sure, Infiniti's fishnet select was unseasonably bold for winter in NYC, but little white dresses are her hero piece right now. (Extra points if it boasts a heavily-textured exterior.) Just a few days earlier, she wore two different ivory looks—first, a $9,995, floral-embroidered gown from Altuzarra at the Movies for Grownups Awards, and then a Stella McCartney Spring 2026 number for the W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party.

Infiniti pulled off winter whites with ease at an AARP awards show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

W Magazine hosted the after party to end all after parties, starring Infiniti in Stella McCartney. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? Infiniti is an up-and-coming fashion girl to watch this award season—Marie Claire certainly has had an eye on her. Louis Vuitton already signed her up as a brand ambassador, so brands are watching, too.