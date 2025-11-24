For me, covering Hailey Bieber's birthday outfit (or outfits) has become an annual affair—one I look forward to every November. From velvet archival Mugler in 2023 to vintage Gucci by Tom Ford last year, few stars celebrate another trip around the sun as lavishly as Bieber. This year, she surprised me in jeans and a sequin going-out top: her easiest birthday look to copy yet.

On November 23 (technically, the day after she turned 29), Bieber reminisced on "the best week ringing in 29" with an after-birthday Instagram post. Her carefully-curated round-up began with the aforementioned jeans set, but her sleeveless top wasn't your average tank. Turns out, it's a circa-2000s vintage DKNY find, which she sourced from Herpium, a Black and Asian-owned secondhand store based in the Netherlands. Iridescent, square-shaped sequins cascaded from the high halter neck down the cropped hem. Matching silver ties laced up the back like a corset.

The supermodel dressed down the 20-something top with flared jeans, which could've been plucked out of the early 2000s. Their medium wash was slightly lighter than the indigo Gap jeans she's worn on repeat this year. Bieber bookended the nostalgic look with strappy Manolo Blahnik heels, courtesy of The Vintage Marché. The L.A.-based boutique is one of her signature spots for rare accessories. In October, Bieber debuted a rare Chanel handbag kept in top condition by the same curators.

Hailey Bieber rang in her 29th birthday the only way she knows how. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Bieber toned down her accessories in true '90s fashion. A silver herringbone necklace peeked out from underneath her cinnamon brown long bob. The Rhode founder carried a black kiss-lock clutch under her arm, alongside her 10-carat engagement ring.

Stylist Dani Michelle curated the most on-brand outfit for Bieber's special day. The vintage top, for one, was the perfect pick—Bieber is a global brand ambassador and a frequent campaign star for DKNY. In early September, she welcomed Rhode's move to Sephora in a silver Donna Karan skirt set, which debuted in 1996 (her birth year).

Give it up for her DKNY top's mermaid-esque sequins. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

Just like her close friend, Kendall Jenner, one birthday look wasn't enough for Bieber. The party started early on Nov. 21 with another vintage pull from Versace's Spring 2002 collection. The fringed jacket's back was just as striking as the front, with leather laces tying it all the way up.

It looked especially seasonal with velvet flared pants and her beloved The Row Cecily bag. Bieber's pre-birthday outfit even received Donatella Versace's stamp of approval. "Feel free to go through my closet anytime," the icon wrote to the "gorgeous" supermodel on Instagram.

A few days prior, Hailey started the party early in vintage Versace. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

One glimpse at her Instagram will tell you Bieber had the ultimate birthday bash this weekend. I, for one, am already counting down the days until her 30th. Judging by her 29th, next year's party (and designer outfits) will be ones for the look book.

