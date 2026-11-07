Angel Reese Goes All In on Fashion's New Favorite Neutral With a Zebra Print Matching Set and Watch Strap Pumps

On November 6, the WNBA player was photographed at the Smoothie King Center to support her brother, Julian Reese, who plays for NBA team the New Orleans Pelicans. For the outing, Angel opted for a matching set from The Attico, consisting of the label's Black and White Cardigan and a Black and White Midi Skirt, both in Animalier print.
Just last month, Marie Claire's senior shopping editor, Cortne Bonilla-Oliva, declared zebra print to be fashion's new favorite neutral. It seems as though Angel most definitely got that memo, as her sleek matching set is right on trend.
Described by The Attico as "figure-hugging," Angel's matching set features "iconic zebra stripes," which help bring "attitude to everyday dressing." It's safe to say that the Italy-made jacquard-knitted outfit caught everyone's attention for all the right reasons.
The WNBA player accessorized her outfit with a black patent quilted clutch bag—possibly Chanel—and a pair of silver heels featuring watches for ankle straps. The silver pumps look a lot like the 2019 collaboration between Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan, which featured watches as shoe straps and swiftly sold out.
Basically, Angel's inimitable style streak is only just beginning.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Angel Reese
Z Supply
All the Wild Cardigan
Zadig & Voltaire
Arpa Zebra Cardigan
Loeffler Randall
Bodhi Cardigan
ZARA
Animal Print Skirt
boohoo
Zebra Print Skirt
Renee C
Zebra Rib Knit Skirt
Show Me Your Mumu
Phoebe Mini Skirt
ASOS DESIGN
Skirt Set in Zebra Print
By Anthropologie
Sweater Skirt
The Attico
Zebra-Print Satin Shirt
The Attico
Sunrise Shoulder Bag
The Attico
Layered Skirt
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