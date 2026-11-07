Angel Reese Goes All In on Fashion's New Favorite Neutral With a Zebra Print Matching Set and Watch Strap Pumps

Leopard print has some serious competition this season.

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Angel Reese wears zebra print while posing with her brother Julian Reese, while watching his team the New Orleans Pelicans play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 6, 2026
(Image credit: Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)
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Throughout the 2026 WNBA season, Angel Reese's tunnel looks took first prize. Even though her team, the Atlanta Dream, didn't take home the trophy this year, Reese's style confirmed that she's a force to be reckoned with both on and off the court.

On November 6, the WNBA player was photographed at the Smoothie King Center to support her brother, Julian Reese, who plays for NBA team the New Orleans Pelicans. For the outing, Angel opted for a matching set from The Attico, consisting of the label's Black and White Cardigan and a Black and White Midi Skirt, both in Animalier print.

Just last month, Marie Claire's senior shopping editor, Cortne Bonilla-Oliva, declared zebra print to be fashion's new favorite neutral. It seems as though Angel most definitely got that memo, as her sleek matching set is right on trend.

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Angel Reese wears zebra print while posing with her brother Julian Reese, while watching his team the New Orleans Pelicans play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 6, 2026

Angel Reese wearing The Attico's zebra print matching.

(Image credit: Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)

Described by The Attico as "figure-hugging," Angel's matching set features "iconic zebra stripes," which help bring "attitude to everyday dressing." It's safe to say that the Italy-made jacquard-knitted outfit caught everyone's attention for all the right reasons.

The WNBA player accessorized her outfit with a black patent quilted clutch bag—possibly Chanel—and a pair of silver heels featuring watches for ankle straps. The silver pumps look a lot like the 2019 collaboration between Giuseppe Zanotti x Christian Cowan, which featured watches as shoe straps and swiftly sold out.

Angel Reese wears zebra print while posing with her brother Julian Reese, while watching his team the New Orleans Pelicans play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 6, 2026

Angel Reese wearing silver pumps featuring watches as shoe straps.

(Image credit: Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images)

Basically, Angel's inimitable style streak is only just beginning.

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.