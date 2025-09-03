September may only be three days old, but Hailey Bieber is already sampling fall coat trends. She's not styling an oversize Khaite faux fur or reviving her Loewe puffer quite yet—the forecast is still too summery. Instead, she gave every It girl's dream leather jacket a test-drive while convincing me to follow her lead.

On September 2, the Rhode founder was spotted in New York, looking every bit a West Village local. Outside I Sodi, an Italian hotspot on Bleecker Street, Bieber blended summer and fall in the ultimate autumn jacket. She sourced Saint Laurent for a bubbled bomber, featuring oversize lapels, ultra-padded shoulders, and a ruched waist. Turns out, Bieber modeled the $7,600 jacket in the French atelier's Fall 2025 campaign, which dropped on August 25. A white crop top barely peeked out from under its thick genuine lambskin leather.

Hailey Bieber was practically a West Village girl in a Saint Laurent bomber. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Bubbled Lambskin $7,600 at Saint Laurent Inc

Next, Bieber summer-ified the cold-weather staple with micro-mini shorts. In true Bieber form, the black bottoms were equal parts low-rise and slim. She matched them to leather mules, also from Saint Laurent. Her 3.5" heels tapped the peep-toe shoe trend co-signed by Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and Sophie Turner. To finish, Bieber popped on gold hoop earrings and shield sunglasses, as any West Village girl would.

The supermodel has been collecting leather bombers since before she became Mrs. Bieber. She rotates between Fear of God, Wardrobe.NYC, Acne Studios, Phoebe Philo, and Vetements finds. She's such a fan of the silhouette that in April, her husband's streetwear label, SKYLRK designed a custom coat just for her. Turns out, she had a hand in creating "favorite jacket of all time."

Last week, the Biebers attended a basketball game co-hosted by the brand, with the Grammy winner in head-to-toe SKYLRK. Rumor has it, Bieber's cropped leather jacket, her most fitted by far, was also a SKYLRK selection. It read so nostalgic with Fall 2025's indigo denim trend and Prada flip-flops.

At a SKYLRK event, the Biebers stole the show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now that September is here, Bieber and I can fearlessly wear leather jackets on the regular. Catch me in my oversize bomber every night this weekend, regardless of the forecast.

Shop Leather Bomber Jackets Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors