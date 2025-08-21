Summer 2025 trends don't have a harsh cutoff. For proof, see how Hailey Bieber blends summer and fall pieces into a single outfit. On August 20, she gave beginners a masterclass in transitional dressing by pairing a warm-weather tube top with a rising fall trend: indigo denim.

Around lunchtime in West Hollywood, Bieber appeared outside the San Vicente Bungalows, a members-only social club beloved by Meghan Markle. Though the temps peaked at 90°, her low-waisted jeans suggested shorts season is over (at least until next summer).

Bieber's wide-leg indigo jeans were so dark, they almost appeared black, similar to the washes Emma Childs, Marie Claire's fashion features editor, is seeing on New York's tastemakers. While East Coasters consistently wear them with menswear button-downs, Bieber went with a classic white tube top straight out of any L.A. cool-girl's closet.

Hailey Bieber pulls off fall 2025's indigo denim trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The San Vicente dress code has a strict "no flip-flops" policy, but an exception was made for Bieber's now-signature shoe. Once again, she chose the $520 Toteme thongs, complete with itty-bitty kitten heels.

No Bieber outfit is complete without at least one The Row find. This time, it came in the form of her shoulder bag. She carried the Park Medium Woven Leather Tote in black to match her other accessories.

It's one of The Row's trickiest styles to find. Even at $4,400, Bieber's handwoven bucket bag is sold out everywhere. The brown colorway, with the same rectangular base and tubular single strap, is available for $6,100.

Bieber has only worn jeans twice this month, tapping fall 2025 trends on both occasions. At Kylie Jenner's birthday party on August 10, she wore a slimmer straight-leg style with a black tank top. Its sky blue finish was nearly five shades lighter than her latest look. Justin Bieber's Instagram post didn't reveal which shoes she chose, but knowing the Rhode founder, her Totemes were close by.

On July 10, Hailey styled another fall 2025 denim trend: straight-leg jeans. (Image credit: @lilbieber)

If Marie Claire's latest denim trend reports prove anything, it's that Bieber will thrive this autumn. She's already nailed two major looks and the season's official start is still weeks away. Stay tuned to see if—no, when Bieber gives baggy or bedazzled jeans a go.

