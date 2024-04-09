Leave it to Hailey Bieber, queen of the no-pants trend, to dream up an entirely new way to wear track shorts. On a casual girl's night out, the Rhode founder unveiled a remix of her go-to jacket trends while elevating a sporty staple at the same time. (Fashion multi-tasking at its finest.)

For a hangout with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on April 8, the 27-year-old model wore an oversize leather bomber jacket by Balenciaga zipped all the way up. A bit of her white T-shirt peeked out from underneath.

Spacious coats aren't unexpected in Bieber's wardrobe, but the bottoms she wore with them were. She put an athletic spin on the tough moto jacket with a pair of blue running shorts. Unlike her straight-from-the-runway outerwear, her trackstar bottoms haven't been ID'd just yet.

Behold: Hailey Bieber's unconventional spring outfit, consisting of tiny track shorts and an oversize moto jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Otherwise, Bieber enlisted her go-to accessories for the casual 'fit, in the form of slouchy white socks and Dr. Martens Oxford lace-ups. She also opted for Fréja's miniature Caroline Bag, along with tiny black sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.

Bieber's late-night dewy glam featured rosy pink cheeks and glossy berry lips—all presumably from her beauty line, Rhode—plus a slicked-back bun. (A Rhode lip gloss phone case didn't make it into the pictures—but it was likely stashed in her bag.)

Kylie Jenner trailed right behind Bieber wearing an all-black look. Her outfit including an oversized black sweater with matching trousers and pointed boots.

Bieber's outfit incorporated several staples in her off-duty wardrobe, including oversize outerwear, tiny shorts, and chunky shoes. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's recent sighting reiterates her affinity for all things sporty chic, joining a long-list of celebrities—like Bella Hadid and Rihanna—who have added their own high-fashion twist to baseball caps, running shorts, and retro soccer shoes.

Monday's casual look is also her latest in a marathon of barely-there outfits covered up with an oversize moto jacket. Bieber owns several leather bombers fit for spring layering, from brands including Khaite, Acne Studios, and Loewe.

Hailey Bieber's closet has plenty of oversize leather jackets in stock. Last winter, she wore this brown leather jacket with mini shorts while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another trend the model usually can't resist? Itty bitty mini shorts in the place of true pants. In the past year, Bieber has taken the teeny tiny bottoms on a test drive for various occasions, from errand runs to weekly church dates with Justin Bieber. Last month, she branched out with a pair of Victorian bloomers by Simone Rocha.

Hailey Bieber's previous #OOTD was back in March. The Rhode founder wore long Simone Rocha bloomer trousers with a white tee. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

With spring in full swing, Hailey Bieber is already gearing up to deliver her best street style yet for the warm weather—but it's not like she ever stopped to begin with.