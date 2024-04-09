Leave it to Hailey Bieber, queen of the no-pants trend, to dream up an entirely new way to wear track shorts. On a casual girl's night out, the Rhode founder unveiled a remix of her go-to jacket trends while elevating a sporty staple at the same time. (Fashion multi-tasking at its finest.)
For a hangout with Kylie Jenner in Los Angeles on April 8, the 27-year-old model wore an oversize leather bomber jacket by Balenciaga zipped all the way up. A bit of her white T-shirt peeked out from underneath.
Spacious coats aren't unexpected in Bieber's wardrobe, but the bottoms she wore with them were. She put an athletic spin on the tough moto jacket with a pair of blue running shorts. Unlike her straight-from-the-runway outerwear, her trackstar bottoms haven't been ID'd just yet.
Otherwise, Bieber enlisted her go-to accessories for the casual 'fit, in the form of slouchy white socks and Dr. Martens Oxford lace-ups. She also opted for Fréja's miniature Caroline Bag, along with tiny black sunglasses and chunky gold earrings.
Bieber's late-night dewy glam featured rosy pink cheeks and glossy berry lips—all presumably from her beauty line, Rhode—plus a slicked-back bun. (A Rhode lip gloss phone case didn't make it into the pictures—but it was likely stashed in her bag.)
Kylie Jenner trailed right behind Bieber wearing an all-black look. Her outfit including an oversized black sweater with matching trousers and pointed boots.
Bieber's recent sighting reiterates her affinity for all things sporty chic, joining a long-list of celebrities—like Bella Hadid and Rihanna—who have added their own high-fashion twist to baseball caps, running shorts, and retro soccer shoes.
Monday's casual look is also her latest in a marathon of barely-there outfits covered up with an oversize moto jacket. Bieber owns several leather bombers fit for spring layering, from brands including Khaite, Acne Studios, and Loewe.
Another trend the model usually can't resist? Itty bitty mini shorts in the place of true pants. In the past year, Bieber has taken the teeny tiny bottoms on a test drive for various occasions, from errand runs to weekly church dates with Justin Bieber. Last month, she branched out with a pair of Victorian bloomers by Simone Rocha.
With spring in full swing, Hailey Bieber is already gearing up to deliver her best street style yet for the warm weather—but it's not like she ever stopped to begin with.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
