Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Signature Fall Outfit Formula in Favor of an Oversize T-Shirt and Nike Sneakers

When it comes to personal style, Hailey Bieber has a format she rarely deviates from—particularly during the fall season. Typically, that consists of black trousers or jeans, a fitted tee, and loafers, styled with either a khaki trench coat or one of the dozens of leather jacket styles housed in her personal archives. But on the official eve of fall 2025, Bieber took a shocking turn from that pattern.

On Sept. 21, the Rhode founder was spotted in Los Angeles, leaving the headquarters of Justin Bieber's new clothing brand SKYLRK—a brand Hailey has had a heavy hand in launching. Though her beloved leather jackets have already gotten plenty of air time this season, she left the staple at home, in favor of a much more casual look.

The model wasn't decked out in new SKYLRK merch—on the contrary, she wore a vintage tee from another fashion brand. She wore an oversize shirt from Tommy Hilfiger in the label's signature red, layered over...well, that's unclear. The overlarge fit made Bieber's T-shirt look more like a dress than anything.

Hailey Bieber styled an oversize Tommy Hilfiger tee with Nikes while out in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her clothing was a departure from the norm, indeed, but her footwear was as well. Instead of her standard leather loafers or Toteme flip-flops, Bieber swapped for a pair of ultra sporty Nike sneakers. The pair featured a navy and gray silhouette reminiscent of gorpcore brand Salomon, but with a bright orange swoosh on the side.

Her sneakers appear to be sold out at the moment, but fret not: both Nike and Salomon stock dozens of styles that are similar in aesthetics.

Shop Sporty Separates Inspired By Hailey Bieber

