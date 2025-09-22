Hailey Bieber Ditches Her Signature Fall Outfit Formula in Favor of an Oversize T-Shirt and Nike Sneakers
The look was very un-Hailey.
When it comes to personal style, Hailey Bieber has a format she rarely deviates from—particularly during the fall season. Typically, that consists of black trousers or jeans, a fitted tee, and loafers, styled with either a khaki trench coat or one of the dozens of leather jacket styles housed in her personal archives. But on the official eve of fall 2025, Bieber took a shocking turn from that pattern.
On Sept. 21, the Rhode founder was spotted in Los Angeles, leaving the headquarters of Justin Bieber's new clothing brand SKYLRK—a brand Hailey has had a heavy hand in launching. Though her beloved leather jackets have already gotten plenty of air time this season, she left the staple at home, in favor of a much more casual look.
The model wasn't decked out in new SKYLRK merch—on the contrary, she wore a vintage tee from another fashion brand. She wore an oversize shirt from Tommy Hilfiger in the label's signature red, layered over...well, that's unclear. The overlarge fit made Bieber's T-shirt look more like a dress than anything.
Her clothing was a departure from the norm, indeed, but her footwear was as well. Instead of her standard leather loafers or Toteme flip-flops, Bieber swapped for a pair of ultra sporty Nike sneakers. The pair featured a navy and gray silhouette reminiscent of gorpcore brand Salomon, but with a bright orange swoosh on the side.
Her sneakers appear to be sold out at the moment, but fret not: both Nike and Salomon stock dozens of styles that are similar in aesthetics.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.