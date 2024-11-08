Now that I'm a New Yorker, I've learned that your choice of jacket or coat can make or break your outfit in the winter. Growing up in the Midwest, where driving was the only mode of transportation, outerwear tended to be an afterthought. New Yorkers take the opposite approach. Here, I like to have a robust outerwear wardrobe with every type of coat under the sun—from leather jackets to puffer coats—and I've found all the chicest options for less than $350.

My finds hail from just about all of my favorite retailers, too. There's the luxurious Italian wool coat from J.Crew's outerwear sale that's still miraculously in stock. I also have my eye on a fuzzy pink coat that's a whopping $300 (!!) off at Farfetch right now. Oh—and I have a leather bomber jacket from this list sitting in my shopping cart so I can cash in on the celeb-approved trend that's also taking over my Instagram feed.

If you, too, are looking to fill any gaps in your outerwear collection, keep scrolling. This list has a little bit of everything for you to muse over before winter fully arrives, and you won't have to spend more than $350.

J.Crew Savoy Topcoat in Italian Wool-Blend Melton (Was $398) $320 at J.Crew If you were to only buy one coat this winter, let it be this one from J.Crew. Made from luxe Italian wool, it's bound to be extra warm, plus its classic silhouette makes it a wear-forever piece. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.

Abercrombie & Fitch Suiting Zip Jacket (Was $110) $80 at Abercrombie & Fitch This sleek, rich-looking jacket is perfect for wearing on a daily basis. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie promo codes.

Lauren Ralph Lauren Longline Wool Blend Reefer Coat (Was $330) $200 at Nordstrom No, your eyes aren't deceiving you—this wool-blend coat fit for walking on New York's Upper East Side is only $200. It also comes in navy and bright red, in case those shades better suit your fancy. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.

Madewell The Kline Blazer (Was $238) $143 at Madewell This houndstooth print is so much more interesting than a solid shade, so next time your outfit needs a pop of something special, throw this on instead. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.

Maeve Faux Leather Jacket (Was $158) $100 at Anthropologie The brown shade on this leather blazer has such a luxe feel. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.

Topshop Faux Leather Oversized Bomber Jacket $65 at Asos You don't have to pay designer prices to replicate Bella Hadid's trendy leather bomber jacket outfit from Paris Fashion Week. Case in point: no one will know this one will only cost you $65. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.

Banana Republic Piedras Utility Jacket (Was $200) $160 at Banana Republic Leave it to Banana Republic to create a utility jacket that's both elevated and casual. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.

Gap Reversible Recycled Vegan Leather Sherpa Jacket (Was $248) $124 at Gap How chic is this shearling jacket from Gap? The rich brown shade hits on one of fall's biggest color trends. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.

AQUA Faux Shearling Jacket (Was $148) $118 at Bloomingdale's Shearling, suede, and a subtle bomber silhouette give this jacket a cool '70s-inspired feel, and I'm here for it. Lean into the vibe with bootcut jeans and big chunky hoop earrings. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.

Theory Tailored Oversize Jacket in Good Wool (Was $575) $345 at Bergdorf Goodman Can you ever have too many blazers? I don't think so, especially when they are in a cool oversized fit and in one of fall's trendiest colors. Save even more with one of our Bergdorf Goodman promo codes.

Unreal Fur Elba Notched-Lapels Faux Fur Jacket (Was $506) $203 at Farfetch For all of my maximalists out there, this faux fur coat is a whopping $300 off. The pink shade is sure to be a stand out in your closet, too. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.

Sissel Edelbo Lianna Jacket (Was $248) $130 at Free People I can always count on Free People to have cool boho fashion pieces, even during fall and winter. Case in point: this embroidered quilted jacket. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.

DKNY Water Resistant Hooded Quilted Jacket (Was $180) $90 at Nordstrom Rack Sometimes, practicality is the way to go. But with this jacket, you don't have to sacrifice style. It's water-resistant, warm, functional, and chic. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.

Hill House Home the Ames Jacket (Was $250) $175 at Shopbop A tweed jacket like this feels ladylike and classy. Wear it for a look Jackie Kennedy would approve of. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.

Cinq a Sept Beni Topstitched Stretch Denim Jacket (Was $395) $296 at Neiman Marcus Sure, a classic denim jacket is a must-have in anyone's closet but this one looks more fit for a fashion girl. Save even more with one of our Neiman Marcus promo codes.

Good American Faux Leather Blazer (Was $225) $150 at Good American I'm sure you already have one or two leather jackets hanging in your closet, but if you don't have a blazer silhouette, might I suggest this one? Save even more with one of our Good American promo codes.

GANNI Logo-Print Quilted Shell Coat (Was $625) $282 at The Outnet When it's dreadfully cold out and your forced to go outside, a long puffer coat like this is your only option for staying warm. Save even more with one of our The Outnet promo codes.