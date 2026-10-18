The Naked Dress and Animal Print Trends Are Monica Barbaro's Secret Weapons at the Academy Museum Gala

Barbaro's unforgettable outfit is a customized version of a look from Armani Privé's Haute Couture Fall/Winter '26/'27 collection, which was first seen on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in July 2025. The original outfit featured a long-sleeved animal print top instead of a sheer vest.
It's safe to say that by combining the ever-popular naked dress and animal print trends, Barbaro commanded just about everyone's attention.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Monica Barbaro
FRAME
Delphine Camisole
L'AGENCE
Kimber Lace Cami
NILI LOTAN
Alla Tie-Neck Top
Bardot
Monroe Cami
ASOS DESIGN
Cami Top in Leopard
Bella Venice
Gigi Mesh Top
EDIKTED
Tiger Print Top
Ramy Brook
Snake-Printed Top
ZARA
Animal Print Top
By Anthropologie
Tilda Velvet Skirt
Banana Republic
Velvet Maxi Skirt
PrettyLittleThing
Floaty Maxi Skirt
Favorite Daughter
Favorite Maxi Skirt
Free People
Velvet Maxi Skirt
JLUXLABEL
Velvet Maxi Skirt
Avec Les Filles
Velvet Midi Skirt
By Anthropologie
Velvet Midi Skirt
ASOS DESIGN
Velvet Fringed Skirt
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