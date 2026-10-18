The Naked Dress and Animal Print Trends Are Monica Barbaro's Secret Weapons at the Academy Museum Gala

Underwear's overrated anyway.

Amy Mackelden&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Monica Barbaro attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/WireImage)
Jump to category:

After ditching her barn jacket in favor of a plaid pub jacket, Monica Barbaro swapped her casual clothing for couture. Walking the red carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on October 17—which featured a special performance by Taylor Swift—the Oscar nominee combined the naked dress trend with an animal print look from Armani Privé.

Stepping out without actor boyfriend Andrew Garfield, Barbaro wore a custom look from Armani Privé's Fall/Winter '26/'27 Couture collection. The actress's outfit consisted of a slinky and backless sheer animal-print top with skinny straps and a sumptuous brown velvet skirt with a subtle train.

Monica Barbaro attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Monica Barbaro wearing a custom Armani Privé outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

Monica Barbaro attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Monica Barbaro ditched her underwear for the sheer animal-print look.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)

Just like Swift, Barbaro opted for a pair of earrings from Chopard, while keeping her accessories to a minimum. Basically, her Armani Privé outfit did all the talking.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

Monica Barbaro attends the 6th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California

Monica Barbaro accessorizes her outfit with Chopard earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman)

Barbaro's unforgettable outfit is a customized version of a look from Armani Privé's Haute Couture Fall/Winter '26/'27 collection, which was first seen on the runway at Paris Fashion Week in July 2025. The original outfit featured a long-sleeved animal print top instead of a sheer vest.

A model walks the runway during the Giorgio Armani Priv&amp;eacute; Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026-2027 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on July 07, 2025 in Paris, France

Monica Barbaro's Armani Privé Haute Couture outfit at Paris Fashion Week in July 2025.

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

It's safe to say that by combining the ever-popular naked dress and animal print trends, Barbaro commanded just about everyone's attention.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Monica Barbaro

Explore More
CATEGORIES
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.