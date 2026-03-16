Considering its number of record-breaking moments and long-awaited wins, the 2026 Oscars will go down in film history.

Last night, the 98th annual Academy Awards arrived to cap off a long and exciting awards season. (You can thank the Winter Olympics for the slight extension.) The nominees marked a year of wins for representation, with diverse films like Sinners and KPop Demon Hunters as frontrunners; triumphal returns for auteurs like Paul Thomas Anderson and Chloé Zhao; and huge strides for international films, as Hollywood's most-coveted awards became truly global.

As the best movies of 2025 were honored, we at Marie Claire kept track of the ceremony's highlights, from host Conan O'Brien's best segments to the moving speeches that brought tears of joy to the upsets we could not have predicted. Read on for the most memorable moments of the 2026 Oscars.

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Conan O'Brien ran through this year's nominees as Aunt Gladys—and got really political—to open the awards show

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Conan O’Brien returned to host for the second year in a row and delivered a stellar opening monologue, both for its biting sense of humor and thoughtful political bent. The comedian opened the ceremony with a fun journey through many of this year’s nominated films, courtesy of a nod to the final scene of Weapons. In Aunt Gladys drag, O’Brien was chased by an angry mob of children—just like Amy Madigan’s character in the horror blockbuster—traveling through memorable scenes of F1, Marty Supreme , Hamnet , One Battle After Another, KPop Demon Hunters , Sentimental Value, and Sinners, until eventually bursting through the crowd of the Dolby Theatre in L.A. and onto the stage.

Throughout his monologue, the host pulled heartthrobs and Best Actor nominees Leonardo DiCaprio , Michael B. Jordan, and Timothée Chalamet into jokes. But for the most part, he used his platform to discuss the dire state of the world—and encouraged talent to speak up throughout the night. “I should warn you that tonight could get political, and if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars hosted by Kid Rock down the street,” he joked, referring to the right’s reaction to Bad Bunny ’s Super Bowl Halftime Show. And he didn’t stop there; O’Brien made digs at the country’s lack of affordable health care, the poor handling of the Epstein files, and more. However, he mostly encouraged optimism and referenced how many of the nominated films have universal messages. “We pay tribute to the ideals of global artistry, patience, collaboration, and the rarest of qualities today, optimism,” he concluded. “Let us celebrate not because all is well but because we work and hope for better.”

Of course, he couldn’t go out without one more bonkers joke: O’Brien awarded himself an Oscar, while being crowned the equivalent of the Oscars Prom King with a robe, crown, and trophy handed to him from an eagle, all the while Josh Groban serenaded him. It’s Cinema’s Biggest Night, baby!

Scream Queen Amy Madigan won Best Supporting Actress

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Horror seldom gets recognition by the Academy, so it was somewhat of a surprise when Weapons star Amy Madigan received a Best Supporting Actress nomination—and an even more pleasant surprise when she took home the trophy during the awards ceremony. The actress, who plays the cult-loved wig-wearing, witchcraft-wielding Aunt Gladys, was “flummoxed” by the win and cackling with laughter as she joked about thinking about what she might say on stage while taking a shower and shaving her legs the night before.

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With the win, Madigan also made history as the actress with the longest break between nominations, as she returned to the Academy’s stage for the first time in 40 years. Having last been nominated in 1986 for Twice in a Lifetime, as she stepped on stage, she shared her feelings about the record-breaking moment: “This is great! Everybody's asking me in the press and all this, ‘Well, it's been 40 years, and, you know, what's different about this time?’ What’s different is that I’ve got this little gold guy.”

While it was exciting to see Madigan return to the stage and receive recognition from her peers—as well as shout out her fellow nominees (Wunmi Mosaku, Elle Fanning , Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, and Teyana Taylor) —her win also marked the first time in quite some time that the Academy honored a performance in a genre film. ( Demi Moore was nominated last year for The Substance , and Natalie Portman won in 2011 for Black Swan, although others, like Lupita Nyong’o for Us and Toni Collette for Hereditary, have been snubbed in the years since. Let’s go, scream queens!)

'Sinners' brought its most iconic scene to the stage

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To celebrate the most-nominated film in Oscars history, the ceremony brought Sinners’s mystifying juke-joint scene to life. In a performance of the film’s Best Original Song-nominated “I Lied to You,” the track’s producer Raphael Saadiq gave a quick intro before Sammie himself, Miles Caton, serenaded his co-stars Jayme Lawson and Li Jun Li, as well as the dancers swaying in the juke. Lawson and Li weren’t the only co-stars who appeared; fictional vampires Jack O’Connell, Peter Dreimanis, and Lola Kirke were briefly shown trying to join the fun, but they were turned away.

As the performance summoned musical storytellers from the past and present, an array of stars joined the performance. Buddy Guy and Bobby Rush represented blues legends. Alice Smith joined Caton on backup vocals, along with rising country star Shaboozey. Eric Gales, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, and Brittany Howard shredded on rock guitar as a DJ brought in the beat. Meanwhile, African, hip hop, and traditional Chinese dancers filled the stage, and the grand finale was trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland. As the crowd broke into a standing ovation, it was clear that Sinners’s astonishing display of the legacy of the blues had translated from screen to stage.

The first-ever nominees for Achievement in Casting got their time to shine

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This year’s Oscars introduced an all-new category : Achievement in Casting, honoring the casting directors who help assemble the A-listers and fresh faces that make up a film’s ensemble. While the Academy airs every award during the live show, it has a bad rap for not always giving below-the-line nominees their moment. But Achievement in Casting got an extra-special nod (that was more than well-deserved, considering the department was previously overlooked in the award show’s 98-year history). Each casting director who received a nod—Nina Gold (Hamnet), Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme), Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another), Gabriel Domingues (The Secret Agent), and Francine Maisler (Sinners)—got a shout-out from one of the stars of the film they worked on, including Paul Mescal , Gwyneth Paltrow , Chase Infiniti, Wagner Moura, and Delroy Lindo. It felt personal and sincere, and like a peek behind the curtain at their essential yet often thankless cast. The moment ended with Kulukundis ultimately taking home the award and making history as the first-ever winner in the category.

The Best Animated Feature win for 'KPop Demon Hunters' was one for the dreamers

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It wasn’t a big surprise when KPop Demon Hunters won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature; the global sensation spent awards season sweeping every awards body and guild. When co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, and producer Michelle Wong took the stage, they made sure to highlight how much the film has meant to the Korean diaspora.

“For those of you who look like me, I'm so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this,” Kang, who’s Korean-Canadian, said. “But it is here—and that means that the next generations don't have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere.”

Appelhans also honored the film’s global impact with a message to other young artists with a story that’s never been told before. “Music and stories have this power to connect us as humans across cultures and borders,” he said. “So I just wanna take a moment to say to all the young filmmakers, artists, musicians in all corners of the globe: Tell your story, sing in your voice, I promise you the world is waiting.”

Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, and Robert Redford’s In-Memoriam tributes made us ugly-cry

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We lost many Hollywood legends in 2025, and the Academy honored them with one of the best In Memoriam sequences in recent memory. While the tribute included the typical montage of artists and creatives, including actors like Isiah Whitlock Jr., Graham Greene, Val Kilmer, and Robert Duvall, several stars also came to the stage to honor some of the film industry’s most famous icons.

The extended segment began with Billy Crystal, who shared fond memories of the late director Rob Reiner and a nod to “the millions who have enjoyed his films.” He was then joined by some of the actors who have appeared in Rob Reiner movies through the years, from Crystal’s When Harry Met Sally co-star Meg Ryan , to Misery’s Kathy Bates, to A Few Good Men’s Demi Moore , to The American President’s Annette Bening.

Rachel McAdams also highlighted the incredible actresses we lost last year, like Claudia Cardinale, Diane Ladd, Catherine O’Hara, and Diane Keaton . McAdams became emotional as she honored Keaton, her co-star from The Family Stone and Morning Glory. “She wore so many hats...literally and figuratively. But no hat more important to her than being mother to her two children,” McAdams said. “To our friend, Diane Keaton, celebrating a life in silver and gold, a legend with no end."

Finally, Barbra Streisand graced the stage to honor her The Way We Were co-star Robert Redford, fondly recalling how he used to call her “Babs.” She concluded by singing a snippet of her Oscar-winning ballad from the film, ensuring that there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The 'Bridesmaids' cast reunited and had us in stitches

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There’s only one comedy ensemble that became instantly iconic and can still say they are more beautiful than Cinderella, smell like pine needles, and have a face like sunshine. Obviously, it’s the women of Bridesmaids—and we were overjoyed that Kristen Wiig , Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne , Melissa McCarthy , and Ellie Kemper reunited on stage in honor of the blockbuster’s 15th anniversary. The legends presented the awards for Best Score and Best Sound, and made us audibly crack up in the process.

In a hysterical bit, they read “notes” sent up from the audience that just so happened to dish out backhanded compliments. Stellan Skarsgård, for example, thought they were “aging well,” and “the kid from Hamnet” was bored, wanted to go home, and was disappointed there was no pizza. They each got to highlight their individual comedic strides, like when Rudolph dropped the quick-witted, “earlier today when I was counting my money,” and Kemper explained she learned what sound was from “a woman [she] met on a rollercoaster.” It also looked like they got a kick out of each other’s deliveries and broke a little. All in all, it was a delight to see them all together again—and we’re still holding out for Bridesmaids 2.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first woman to win Best Cinematography

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After 98 years, the Oscar honored its first woman for Best Cinematography. Sinners cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw took home the historic honor for the male-dominated craft, to the explosive applause of her film’s cast and crew. Arkapaw began her speech by thanking the people who supported her throughout her career, including Sinners director Ryan Coogler (who she called ”a very, very honorable person”), cinematography pioneer Ellen Kuras, and Black Panther cinematographer and Oscar nominee Rachel Morrison. She then asked every woman in the room to stand, saying, “I feel like I don't get here without you guys…and I want to thank you for that.”

Arkapaw went on to thank the Sinners cast and crew, naming each actor in the ensemble. “These people are so beautiful, and I’m honored to be there photographing them,” she said. Finally, she highlighted her family in the room, including her young son Aiden, whom Coogler had collected from the back of the theater and ran up to join the cast. She concluded, “Thank you so much. This is an honor. Thank you.”

EJAE, Rei Ami, and Audrey Nuna of HUNTR/X get their “Golden” moment

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After spending the past several months on the Billboard charts, the titular KPop Demon Hunters brought their record-breaking hit “Golden” to the stage. The performance began with a short history lesson on the Korean folk tale that inspired the film; as traditional Korean instrumentalists performed the “Hunter’s Mantra,” demon hunters of the past fought an ancient version of the film’s demon boy band. When EJAE , Rei Ami , and Audrey Nuna began singing, the Dolby Theater turned into the Golden Honmoon, thanks to a sea of flag dancers onstage and the lightsticks swaying among the audience.

Soon after, “Golden” was announced as this year’s Best Original Song, becoming the first K-pop song to win the Oscar. Though the songwriting and producing team’s acceptance speech was cut short, EJAE gave an emotional speech thanking her family, her fiancé, and the film’s cast and crew. “Growing up, people made fun of me for liking K-pop, but now everyone's singing our song and all the Korean lyrics,” she said. “I'm so proud. And I realized, like this song, this award is not about success, it's about resilience.”

Michael B. Jordan became part of Black Oscars history with his Best Actor win

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In a year when none of the actor races had a clear frontrunner, Michael B. Jordan ’s win for Best Lead Actor was the biggest surprise of the night. The Sinners actor, who gave a transformative performance as twin gangsters Smoke and Stack , is only the sixth Black actor to win the category. He honored those who came before him, past winners Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx, Forest Whitaker, and Will Smith, as well as Halle Berry, the only Black woman to win Best Lead Actress.

After taking the stage to rapturous applause, Jordan shouted out his family in the room before thanking Warner Brothers for “betting on the culture, original ideas, and original artistry.” He went on to thank Ryan Coogler, who has directed him in four films so far. “You’re an amazing, amazing person. I’m so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen,” he said. As the camera showed Coogler sending Jordan love through sign language, Jordan said back, “I love you, too, bro. I love you to death.”

Jordan went on to thank his Sinners co-stars, highlighting his love interests Wunmi Mosaku and Hailee Steinfeld . As he became emotional, he called the Black actors who paved the way for him “giants” and “greats.” And, to conclude, he thanked the fans who made Sinners a cultural phenomenon and all of his supporters. “I know you guys want me to do well, and I want to do that because you guys bet on me. I’m going to keep being the best version of myself I could be.”

Jessie Buckley dedicated her Best Lead Actress win to "the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart"

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Oscars night took place on Mother’s Day in the U.K., so it was a lovely bit of kismet when Jessie Buckley was announced as Best Lead Actress. Though it was a competitive field, the Irish actress’s portrayal of an Elizabethan mother’s mourning received the title. Still, Buckley began her speech by thanking her “incredible” fellow nominees, saying, “I am inspired by your art and your heart, and I want to work with every single one of you.”

The Irish performer went on to seek out her family in attendance, thanking her parents “for teaching us to dream and to never be defined by expectation, but to carve from your own passion.” In her usual candid style, she told her husband, Fred, “You’re my best friend and I want to have 20,000 more babies with you.” As for her 8-month-old daughter, Buckley admitted that the infant “has absolutely no idea what's going on and is probably dreaming of milk,” before sharing her love. “This is kind of a big deal, and I love you, and I love being your mom, and I can't wait to discover life beside you,” she added.

Finally, Buckley thanked Hamnet author Maggie O’Farrell and director Chloé Zhao, before expressing her gratitude for the film. “To get to know this incandescent woman and journey to understand the capacity of a mother's love is the greatest collision of my life,” she said. “I would like to dedicate this to the beautiful chaos of a mother's heart. We all come from a lineage of women who continue to create against all odds. Thank you for recognizing me in this role,” she concluded, before honoring her Irish roots by repeating her thanks in Gaelic. (She's now the first Irish woman to win in the category.)

'One Battle After Another' won best prize—and took a moment to honor the women at the film's center

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At the end of the night, One Battle After Another took home the coveted prize for Best Picture. Earlier during the evening, the writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson also scored Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay, as the film adapts Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland , and Sean Penn won Best Supporting Actor. As the team accepted the award for Best Picture, they were overjoyed—so much so that star and Best Supporting Actress nominee Teyana Taylor couldn’t stop giving Anderson passionate, playful hugs as he helped lead her up the steps to the stage. Chase Infiniti , meanwhile, kept adorably jumping up and down with unadulterated joy.

After producer Sara Murphy spoke about what an honor it was to work on the political action-drama, Anderson gave another speech, noting how it was an incredible year in film. He pointed to the memorable films all nominated for Best Picture in 1975 (One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Barry Lyndon, Dog Day Afternoon, Jaws, and Nashville), which have stood the test of time, likening them to this year's crop and how they all deserved to come out on top.

The filmmaker also joked that he “blew it” while accepting Best Director because he forgot to thank his cast. The auteur (who had been nominated for 11 other Oscars before winning any tonight) primarily directed his attention at the women at the film’s center whose performances kept it grounded, human, and compelling. He “especially” thanked Infiniti, calling the lead actress who portrayed Willa his “American Girl,” in reference to the heartwarming Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers needle drop in the film’s final moments. “You are the heart of this movie.”