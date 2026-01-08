Spring 2026 was the runway season of sky-high necklines. Labels like Stella McCartney, Celine, Loewe, Bottega Veneta, and Alaïa restricted models' necks from view with towering collars and chin-concealing knits. Now, celebrity runway-watchers like Jennifer Lawrence are transferring the turtleneck trend's luxury makeover to the red carpet circuit.

Mere hours after an Ugg boots-clad errand run on January 7, Lawrence attended her first big event of 2026: a Die, My Love Q&A in New York City. Whether the 40°F chill or her stylist, Ryan Hastings, inspired her turtleneck-centric co-ord, fans will never know. Either way, Lawrence's ahead-of-schedule Spring 2026 serve looked straight off a recent catwalk.

Hastings sourced Khaite for a sleeveless high-neck top, featuring a luscious amount of slouch over Lawrence's décolletage. Its hip-length hem draped atop high-waisted Khaite trousers. Each cropped column leg revealed Khaite's Jett D'Orsay Pumps in black pony-hair. Even the actor's top-flap clutch—which remained off-camera—hailed from the New York brand's Spring 2026 shelves.

Jennifer Lawrence made all-black attire look luxe in the sleeveless turtleneck trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outside the Manhattan venue, Lawrence tucked her turtleneck beneath a matching wool coat. The slightly-oversize style resembled The Row's $4,250 Fleur Coat, which joined J.Law's outerwear closet in Oct. 2021. (She re-wore it as recently as Dec. 11, alongside her beloved Haflinger slippers.)

Lawrence didn't need a winter scarf with her Khaite top's inflated collar at her service. It peeked out from beneath her four-figure coat like any signature scarf. And yet, the silhouette still managed to highlight her yellow gold pearl earrings, courtesy of Jessica McCormack, the jeweler behind Zendaya's engagement ring. The Hunger Games star—plus Zoë Kravitz and Florence Pugh—also own the $7,650 "Rush Hour" sparklers in silver.

See how she layered up the turtleneck trend, here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica McCormack Rush Hour 'til Late Yellow Gold Pearl Earrings $7,650 at us.jessicamccormack.com

Lawerence's hybrid sweater is just the start of a rising knitwear trend. On the heels of fall's funnel-neck jacket revival came sleeveless turtleneck tops during Spring 2026 shows. Michael Kors and Jean Paul Gaultier introduced contrasting takes on turtleneck dressing: the former's tunics stretched from neck-to-knee, while the latter's cropped version clung to the model's décolletage.

Michael Kors stretched his sleeveless turtleneck below the knee. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

JPG's turtlenecks were almost entirely the opposite. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Lawrence-approved look couldn't be easier to channel: January is prime turtleneck time. Going sleeveless is certainly bold mid-winter, but with the right layers, it can complement any fashion girl's winter outfit—especially when the heat is cranked up indoors.

