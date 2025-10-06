It's hard to believe Jennifer Lopez and Pamela Anderson's careers haven't crossed paths, with their combined résumés and time in the spotlight. On October 6, the two finally united by way of a teal skirt set straight from the Spring 2026 runways.

Lopez is currently knee-deep in her press tour for Kiss of the Spider Woman, before it hits theaters on Oct. 10. By noon on Monday, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn had already dressed her in three promo looks, including Look 11 from Willy Chavarria's Spring 2026 menswear collection. She channeled the runway model to a T, first by pairing a mock-neck long-sleeve blouse with a midi skirt. Both pieces were teal, albeit in different cool-toned tints. The high-rise skirt stood out for its textured, seafoam green exterior.

Jennifer Lopez pulled off Willy Chavarria's teal two-piece with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just like the model, J.Lo carried a rectangular, handle-less clutch in a shade opposite teal on the color wheel. It marked her most autumnal take on the tomato girl color trend, following head-to-toe Valentino in July.

A wide-brimmed black hat, also from the New York label, upped the Old Hollywood film star ante. Its flat, cylindrical crown mirrored the Willy Chavarria hat worn by Jenna Ortega in August, except the Wednesday star coupled it with a gray-and-black suit. To finish, Lopez traded the model's sheer hosiery and ankle-strap pumps for black satin stilettos.

A model wore J.Lo's teal skirt set on the Willy Chavarria runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Lopez can't take full credit for putting this runway look on the street style radar, however. On July 17, Anderson promoted her action film, The Naked Gun, in Lopez's same skirt set. Stylist Bailey Moon sourced it on Anderson's behalf, two weeks after its runway debut. The only difference? Moon and Anderson opted out of the hat and clutch.

Strathberry's Mosaic Bag—an ivory top-handle tote—took its place, dressing her teal attire in daytime form. (You may recognize its pierced metallic bar closure from Princess Kate's closet.) To finish, Anderson popped on Gianvito Rossi pumps in a dark turquoise colorway.

Pamela Anderson first styled it in July, alongside a $625 Strathberry bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Willy Chavarria Spring 2026 is certainly having a moment amongst celebrities. Since its early July premiere, Tracee Ellis Ross, Carrie Coon, Jessica Alba, and Tessa Thompson—plus Anderson and Lopez—have worn his vibrant takes on suiting. With 73 looks in the latest line, there are plenty of pieces, and matching celebrity style moments, to go around.