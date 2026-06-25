So far, my bridal wardrobe rack doesn't have room for a fussy, slip-prone strapless dress. Instead, my ideal little white dress looks more like the minimalist, one-shoulder piece Zoë Kravitz wore on June 24.

Kravitz attended a cocktail party for jeweler Jessica McCormack's in London last night, with her unmissable engagement ring as her plus-one. (Her fiancé, Harry Styles, was booked headlining his "Together, Together" tour.) Still, she embraced bridal dressing to the fullest with her most "I'm getting married" outfit since her ring's April debut.

The actor traded her slouchy, off-duty sweaters and skirts for a one-shoulder, knee-length slip. It was sculpted from an icy shade of white satin, making the already airy silhouette even more heatwave-appropriate. The lone, asymmetrical strap stretched from her right shoulder straight into the silky bodice, while her collarbone and open back glowed on their own.

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Zoë Kravitz co-hosted Jessica McCormack's cocktail party in a dreamy one-shoulder dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I already knew Kravitz's bridal era would bring my minimalist Pinterest board to life, but she's truly outdone herself here. The CBK-coded slip and satin slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin became the backdrop for cool-girl accessories. What her evening look lacked in necklaces, it made up for in a statement bangle stack.

First, the Blink Twice director layered one wavy silver band on top of another. They seem to be the white gold version of the $28,000 Jessica McCormack "Rush Hour" style. Then, the silver color story continued with a tighter cuff around her left bicep, featuring a pear-shaped diamond charm. This design seems to be custom-made for Jessica McCormack's brand ambassador, complete with her signature blackened, button-back silhouette. Zendaya's five-carat Jessica McCormack engagement ring features a similar, metal-bound setting.

Last but certainly not least, Kravitz flaunted her now-familiar, crater-sized engagement sparkler. Was attending the "Summer Solstice soirée" her way of confirming McCormack was behind her engagement ring's bezeled, cushion-cut diamond and one-millimeter wide band? Jessica McCormack's cheeky, diamond-centric Instagram photo suggests so.

Kravitz showcased her engagement ring with pride. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kravitz and I are just barely dipping our toes into bridal dressing, sampling wedding whites every once in a while. Maybe this means she's also in no rush to say "I do."

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Knowing Kravitz, it might be a minute before she goes full bridal mode again. She hasn't gotten this dressed up since the 2026 Met Gala, when she wore custom Saint Laurent. In the meantime, I'll keep a close eye on her pre-concert street style—both for her seven-carat engagement ring and splashes of bridal white.

Shop One-Shoulder Slip Dresses Inspired by Zoë Kravitz

TOPICS Zoë Kravitz