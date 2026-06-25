Zoë Kravitz's Minimalist Bridal Era Officially Begins With a One-Shoulder Slip Dress and Diamond Engagement Ring
2027 brides, take note.
So far, my bridal wardrobe rack doesn't have room for a fussy, slip-prone strapless dress. Instead, my ideal little white dress looks more like the minimalist, one-shoulder piece Zoë Kravitz wore on June 24.
Kravitz attended a cocktail party for jeweler Jessica McCormack's in London last night, with her unmissable engagement ring as her plus-one. (Her fiancé, Harry Styles, was booked headlining his "Together, Together" tour.) Still, she embraced bridal dressing to the fullest with her most "I'm getting married" outfit since her ring's April debut.
The actor traded her slouchy, off-duty sweaters and skirts for a one-shoulder, knee-length slip. It was sculpted from an icy shade of white satin, making the already airy silhouette even more heatwave-appropriate. The lone, asymmetrical strap stretched from her right shoulder straight into the silky bodice, while her collarbone and open back glowed on their own.
I already knew Kravitz's bridal era would bring my minimalist Pinterest board to life, but she's truly outdone herself here. The CBK-coded slip and satin slingback pumps from Christian Louboutin became the backdrop for cool-girl accessories. What her evening look lacked in necklaces, it made up for in a statement bangle stack.
First, the Blink Twice director layered one wavy silver band on top of another. They seem to be the white gold version of the $28,000 Jessica McCormack "Rush Hour" style. Then, the silver color story continued with a tighter cuff around her left bicep, featuring a pear-shaped diamond charm. This design seems to be custom-made for Jessica McCormack's brand ambassador, complete with her signature blackened, button-back silhouette. Zendaya's five-carat Jessica McCormack engagement ring features a similar, metal-bound setting.
Last but certainly not least, Kravitz flaunted her now-familiar, crater-sized engagement sparkler. Was attending the "Summer Solstice soirée" her way of confirming McCormack was behind her engagement ring's bezeled, cushion-cut diamond and one-millimeter wide band? Jessica McCormack's cheeky, diamond-centric Instagram photo suggests so.
Kravitz and I are just barely dipping our toes into bridal dressing, sampling wedding whites every once in a while. Maybe this means she's also in no rush to say "I do."
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Knowing Kravitz, it might be a minute before she goes full bridal mode again. She hasn't gotten this dressed up since the 2026 Met Gala, when she wore custom Saint Laurent. In the meantime, I'll keep a close eye on her pre-concert street style—both for her seven-carat engagement ring and splashes of bridal white.
Shop One-Shoulder Slip Dresses Inspired by Zoë Kravitz
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.