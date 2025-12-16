Jennifer Lopez Trades Her Signature Dance Studio Sneakers for Lace-Up Boots and a Vintage Dior Bag

On December 15, Jennifer Lopez retired her signature dance set: neutral leggings, chunky white sneakers, and Dior's D-Journey Bag. She rolled up to her L.A. studio—where she's currently rehearsing for an upcoming Las Vegas Residency—with upscale substitutes for all three staples.

Lopez curated a head-to-toe workout look in powder pink, one of Winter 2026's main runway color trends. First, she paired skintight pastel pink leggings with a matching oversize crewneck. Each long-sleeve peeked out beneath a cropped ivory puffer vest.

Lopez's rare Nike x Off-White sneakers almost always join her at residency rehearsals. On Monday, however, lace-up ankle boots gave them a much-deserved day off. Her sold-out Brunello Cucinelli boots featured beige canvas shafts and matching rubber soles, making them more California-friendly than winter weather-proof. Statement white socks—another J.Lo studio staple—surfaced above each boot's calf-grazing closure.

Jennifer Lopez was impossible to miss in powder pink workout gear. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Next, any fashion girl's ultimate gym bag joined the mix: a rare Dior Mongolian Lamb Libertine Hobo, courtesy of the Fall 2011 runway show. Then-creative director John Galliano introduced fur-embellished bags in various boho-chic colors, including ivory, gray, brown, and mauve. Around the show's debut, stars from Eva Mendes to Karlie Kloss carried the Libertine Hobo around Hollywood, but none boasted Lopez's fur.

J.Lo got her hands on the latter (most distinct) shade, which effortlessly complemented her pink workout gear. Blink and you'll miss the monogrammed "CD" strap beside the ball of fluff bag. Lopez likely stuffed its bottomless body (as seen on the Fall 2011 catwalk) with dance shoes, mid-rehearsal snacks, and a bedazzled water bottle or two.

Unlike the still-shoppable Dior D-Journey, you'd have to call on the thrift gods to track down the Maid In Manhattan actor's Libertine Hobo. A lucky shopper recently took home her exact color for $827 on Vestiaire Collective.

A model carried J.Lo's gym bag down the Dior Fall 2011 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I wouldn't trust my local gym to treat my Coach Tabby with care, much less a Dior Libertine Hobo. But in Lopez's case, owning the dance studio ensures even the rarest of designer finds are safe from sweat and grime. At this rate, Jonathan Anderson's new Dior bags will be her dance partner in no time.

