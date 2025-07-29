Jennifer Lopez Revives the Tomato Girl Summer Trend in Head-to-Toe Valentino

In 2025's food-inspired fashion craze, the next major color trend could be sitting in your fridge right now. So far, turmeric, butter, and lemon are neck-and-neck for the reigning shade of yellow. (With Hailey Bieber's endorsement, lemon will take the cake.) Close by on the color wheel, there are red and its strawberry, cherry, and tomato branches. On July 26, Jennifer Lopez cast her vote for the tomato variety in a head-to-toe red sauce set.

After performing her greatest hits on her Up All Night tour's Warsaw, Poland stop, Lopez popped by Vitkac's boutique for a celebratory shopping spree. Stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn dressed her in head-to-toe Valentino for the occasion, beginning with the label's sold-out Crepe Bow Red Dress. Next, she paired the little red dress with a matching top-handle bag that shared its Valentino tags. It's another rare find—the $1,595, Tabasco-red purse is only available on select secondhand sites.

J.Lo brought back tomato girl summer in head-to-toe Valentino. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

To finish, Lopez accessorized with slingback red Valentino pumps. The label's signature Rockstuds stretched from toe to heel, minus a sheer mesh section along the sidewall.

Tomato girl summer first reared its saucy head in summer of 2023, and was quickly co-signed by Bieber, Billie Eilish, Emily Ratajkowski, and Lopez herself. In June 2023, the "On the Floor" singer went the monochrome route in an asymmetrical Cult Gaia dress, Hardot heels, and a cocktail in hand (from her brand, Delola, of course).

In June 2023, Jennifer joined the tomato train in all-red. (Image credit: @jlo)

Fast forward to this season: Fashion wants another serving of the trend. Similar to Lopez, Kendall Jenner is all in on tomato girl summer 2.0. Earlier this month, the supermodel paired The Row flip-flops with a sun-blocking mini dress from Claudent, both in crimson red. With their combined sartorial prowess, Lopez and Jenner will keep the tomato trend alive well past its expiration date.

Shop Tomato Attire Inspired by Jennifer Lopez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors