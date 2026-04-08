Spring 2026's shoe trends cemented flats as the most sought-after silhouette—whether they come in high-vamp, ballet, or loafer form. Celebrities have been the biggest advocate of their revival, making it an integral piece of their go-to everyday outfits.

Like most fashion girls, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and both Hadid sisters are embracing camel jackets and trench-adjacent outerwear in their spring wardrobes. The uncanny coincidence-turned-constant? Most stars are coupling them with leather flats. Gerber, for one, rarely wears Repetto ballerinas without a khaki trench, while Jenner tends to double up on The Row when it comes for her high-vamp flats and single-breasted coats. Meanwhile, Bella Hadid went with a cropped look paired back to soft loafers during Paris Fashion Week; a few weeks later, sister Gigi got the footwear memo, styling hers with a barn jacket.

The camel jacket and flat combination has stood the test of time, and is now bubbling up in the trend cycle as the ultimate spring outfit formula. Ahead, see the best celebrity camel coat outfits with flats. You'll never wear trenches with any other shoe trend again.

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Kaia Gerber's Camel Trench With Repetto Ballet Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gerber is certainly getting her money's worth on her $470 Repetto Ballet Flats. By our unofficial count, she's worn them over 40 times since late 2024. Recently, they've been the perfect match to her khaki coats, which feature military-esque epaulettes and waist ties she rarely uses. On Feb. 5, Gerber stopped by Sombr’s listening party in the familiar outfit, except her laptop-friendly bag made her look ready for a 9-to-5 shift.

Kendall Jenner's Camel Coat With High-Vamp Flats From The Row

Kendall Jenner was spotted in L.A. wearing a camel trench with high-vamp flats. (Image credit: Backgrid)

High-vamp flats (ballets that stretch up closer to the ankle) have been stuck to Jenner’s soles like glue this spring. Her obsession began two months ago, but her go-to look—a camel trench with white jeans—simply doesn't get old. Both the model’s coat and shoes boasted The Row price tags, but you can channel the same energy with these under-$200 selects.

Bella Hadid's Camel Jacket With Loafers

Bella Hadid was impossible to miss in Paris, thanks to her camel jacket and loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week run spotlighted one “the coat is the outfit” moment after another. On March 2, however, low-to-the-ground loafers matched the main character energy of her camel bomber. Like Jenner, stark white jeans made the pieces feel surprisingly springy. Plus, Hadid’s classic loafers offered a traditional alternative to some of the trending flat styles we've seen this year.

Kendall Jenner's Camel Cardigan With The Row High-Vamp Flats

Jenner played with the outfit formula by swapping a classic camel jacket with a cardigan in the same hue. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner prefers to pair camel coats and high-vamp flats with jeans, but she’s not loyal to a specific wash—as long as they’re of the straight-leg variety, like the dark denim she wore on March 12, she's good. Instead of the classic trench she debuted a month prior, Jenner chose a cropped cardigan in the same camel hue, minus a shirt underneath, to go with her favorite The Row flats.

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Zendaya's Camel Coat With Soft Loafers From The Row

Zendaya kept a low-profile at the airport in a camel trench and slipper-looking loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Who else feels extra grateful for Zendaya's The Drama press tour this spring? Not only did she bless Instagram feeds with "something old, new, borrowed, and blue," the actor gave us some minimalist spring outfit inspiration, too. She looked every bit The Row muse in a four-figure trench and the soft loafers trend at the airport in April. Her coat was the typical length of trenches, except with a Peter Pan collar and one lone button in lieu of a belt. As for her Canal Loafers, you may recognize their shape (or lack there of) from Kravitz, Elle Fanning, and Jenner's own collections.

Gigi Hadid's Camel Barn Jacket With Miu Miu Soft Loafers

Gigi Hadid returned to NYC in a camel jacket and loafers, just like her sister. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Since Gigi and Bella Hadid’s aesthetics are so different, you might assume the two would go for different spring uniforms. This just proves the versatility of the camel-jacket-and-flats combo. This weekend, Gigi stepped out in a knee-length barn jacket, navy polo, light-wash jeans, and burgundy loafers, similar to her sister's PFW 'fit. The slouchy yet chic Miu Mius joined her shoe rack last May, but they perfectly aligned with the soft loafer trend we've seen on Kravitz, Jenner, Dakota Johnson, and more this season.