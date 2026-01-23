Jennifer Lopez Styles a Rare Hermès Birkin Bag With a Plunging Black Dress for a Daytime Vintage Shopping Spree
Did you expect anything less?
Any thrifty fashion girl knows shopping secondhand requires a very specific outfit formula. Start with supportive shoes and stackable layers, because true thrifters don't need fitting rooms. For Jennifer Lopez, however, vintage shopping attire looks quite different. On January 22, she strolled into What Goes Around Comes Around in L.A., wearing a floor-length leather dress and one of her many rare Birkin bags on her arm.
Celebrity clientele like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Dua Lipa are all regulars at Lopez's latest shopping destination. When she stopped by yesterday, her entrance was anything but subtle. She turned heads in a plunging black dress; its spaghetti-strap, V-shaped neck grazed her navel. Photos inside the shop revealed the maxi's equally-risqué open back. If she wasn't J.Lo, it'd be considered "bold," but she adores showing off her shoulder blades. (See her backless LaPointe gown at last year's Pre-Grammy Gala for proof.)
To adjust the floor-length number for daytime, Lopez layered the fitted leather blazer trend on top. Most of her off-duty blazers are slightly oversize—to make stacking basics beneath it easier—but this skintight, single-breasted style remained buttoned. Plus, its lapel-lined neckline stretched just as deep as her dress.
What Goes Around Comes Around is famous for its extensive collection of Hermès bags. So, it was only right Lopez arrived with a Birkin in tow. A black Hermès Birkin 30 made the cut, featuring a Porosus crocodile-embossed exterior.
The singer began collecting croc Birkins in 2002, but compared to her ivory and Himalayan versions that she carries on repeat. This one has made far fewer street style appearances—perhaps because it sells secondhand for anywhere between $47,500 and $89,500.
Once her shopping wrapped, the leather jacket traded places with her trusty Ralph Lauren Preston II Herringbone Tweed Jacket—the same elbow-patched pick from two recent jeans looks. The on-sale (yet four-figure) style marked quite an academic shift from its leather predecessor. Even so, Lopez's aviator sunglasses and platform black pumps kept her outfit classically J.Lo.
Being Jennifer Lopez means none of her outings—even vintage shopping—are considered casual. Why would she arrive at What Goes Around Comes Around in baggy sweats and sneakers? It's just not the fashion muse's M.O.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
On the off chance Lopez did go the sweatsuit route, she'd accessorize with statement stilettos and a rare Hermès Birkin. So, spruce up your day-to-day selects The J.Lo Way via the curated collection below.
Shop Blazers and Dresses Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.