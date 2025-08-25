Once Sarah Burton's crystal-covered top debuted on the Givenchy Fall 2025 runway, I immediately pictured it on Kaia Gerber. Between its sheer underlay and sporadically-placed jewels, the halter-neck style was practically made for Gerber's daring red carpet rotation.

She ended up wearing the creation somewhere more exclusive than an award show. Burton cast Gerber in her Fall 2025 campaign, celebrating the launch of her initial Givenchy collection. What's more, the creative director dressed the supermodel in Look 47's necklace-ish top. A white backdrop served as a blank canvas for Gerber to showcase the handcrafted design, in all its maximalist glory.

Red, yellow, green, and amber crystals made up the entire sleeveless piece. Some were bezeled in silver hardware, while others remained bare. Oversize pear and rectangular jewels dangled from the asymmetrical hem. Strings of pearls stretched across her back, occasionally popping up around her collarbone. Instead of lining them with nude mesh, Burton connected each sparkler to another via chain-links and clasps. This made the top feel effortless—as if Gerber fastened each accessory herself before a girls' night out.

Kaia Gerber is the star of Sarah Burton's Givenchy Fall 2025 campaign. (Image credit: Courtesy of Givenchy)

Since Gerber's top fulfilled the jewelry quota tenfold, she followed the runway's minimalist lead with very few extras. She slipped on black trousers—the same low-rise pair seen on the Fall 2025 catwalk. Gerber's choice of footwear remains a mystery, because photographer Collier Schorr stopped at her hips. If she's not barefoot, Gerber presumably wore the same square-toe pumps as the runway model.

On the catwalk, the top's amber jewel appeared on a wristlet bag. Gerber didn't carry the purse, but who knows? Maybe she's saving it for an A-list affair later this year.

A model wore Kaia's jewel top on the Givenchy Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The hours-old ad launched on the heels of Gerber's first collaboration with Givenchy in June. Once again, the 23-year-old posed in Fall 2025 picks, starting with Look 16's lace little white dress. She coupled the $7,600 caped mini with metallic gold mules, also from Givenchy's latest line.

Though she's also a Celine ambassador, Gerber has only modeled for Givenchy this year. Last summer, she was the face of Celine's first-ever Pilates collection, designed by Hedi Slimane. After styling the French label's gymwear, she sported their Tilly and Ava bags on the street style scene in fall 2024.

Around March, however, Gerber Givenchy-ified her wardrobe with Burton's Fall 2025 collection. She wore a $24,000 lace LBD at the Oscars after-party, complete with a red ribbon around the waist. In April, she sourced Givenchy again for Broadway's opening night performance of Good Night and Good Luck. This time, Gerber chose a little black dress, ringing up for $2,750.

Kaia, in Givenchy Fall 2025, posed with her parents on Broadway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber chose a special time to switch up her designer contracts. Sarah Burton made waves as the label's incoming creative director last March. Currently, she's one of fewer than ten women at the helm of a major designer brand. Her vision thus far has been of a more inclusive Givenchy, with women of differing ages and sizes modeling her debut collection on the runway and in the campaign by Gerber's side.

Now that Gerber's a Givenchy girl, I wouldn't be shocked to see her supporting Burton from the show's front row in October. Whether she's in the front row or on the runway, it's a win in my book. I'll be watching the October 3 presentation—in between listens to The Life of a Showgirl, of course.