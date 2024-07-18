Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit Revolves Around a '90s Slip Skirt
She's on a very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-esque streak.
The style lessons keep on coming from model Kaia Gerber's casual 'fits. First she taught anyone passing her on the SoHo sidewalk how to wear black and navy together (in a chic way); now she's demonstrating the power of an easy, all-black summer outfit.
Kaia Gerber put on a very '90s black slip skirt for an evening out with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, and best friend Camila Morrone, on Tuesday, July 16. She didn't have to add many pieces for a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect: timeless black ballet flats, a black Celine shoulder bag, and coordinating black tank top (with a sliver of her stomach showing) were all she needed.
Simple, yet effective: That's the Kaia Gerber summer outfit motto. Head-to-toe black could read "aloof fashion girl" to some and "off-duty gothic" to others; her blend of a tiny cropped tank, flowing slip skirt, and classic flats landed squarely in the "vintage chic" category.
Her late night outfit continued a styling pattern. This summer, Kaia Gerber has been fiercely devoted to moody neutrals and leather footwear. Attending the July 11 opening night of Oh, Mary, Cole Escola's satirical Broadway play, Gerber chose another low-slung, '90s slip skirt—this time in a grayish-black with contrasting diagonal stripes. She styled it with a cropped T-shirt and shiny leather boots.
Kaia Gerber's all black summer outfits contain multitudes beyond the '90s slip skirt. The model has also paraded a range of summer LBDs with short puff sleeves and romantic tie details—like the Dôen dress she paired back to her Repetto ballet flats.
This isn't to suggest the Bottoms actress is allergic to colors. She took a day off from her all-black summer outfits last week in summer's white skirt trend and an electric yellow T-shirt. On the press circuit for Palm Springs, her Apple TV show, she wore electric blue mini dresses and swinging '60s metallics.
The real takeaway from Kaia Gerber's black-on-black outfits is that keeping it simple is never stupid. Her latest look is as close to "effortless" as an outfit can get.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
