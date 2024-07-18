Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit Revolves Around a '90s Slip Skirt

She's on a very Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy-esque streak.

Kaia Gerber walks around lower Manhattan in an all black summer outfit including a dress and a delicate necklace
The style lessons keep on coming from model Kaia Gerber's casual 'fits. First she taught anyone passing her on the SoHo sidewalk how to wear black and navy together (in a chic way); now she's demonstrating the power of an easy, all-black summer outfit.

Kaia Gerber put on a very '90s black slip skirt for an evening out with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, and best friend Camila Morrone, on Tuesday, July 16. She didn't have to add many pieces for a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect: timeless black ballet flats, a black Celine shoulder bag, and coordinating black tank top (with a sliver of her stomach showing) were all she needed.

Kaia Gerber walks with Camila Morrone wearing a black tank top and black slip skirt with her favorite ballet flats in Lower Manhattan

Kaia Gerber went out with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, and a group of friends in an all-black summer outfit on Tuesday, July 16.

The Rib Tank
Favorite Daughter The Rib Tank

Layla Silk Skirt
Reformation Layla Silk Skirt

Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats
Repetto Black Cendrillon Ballerina Flats

a black Celine Tilly bag in front of a plain backdrop
Celine Medium Tilly Bag

Simple, yet effective: That's the Kaia Gerber summer outfit motto. Head-to-toe black could read "aloof fashion girl" to some and "off-duty gothic" to others; her blend of a tiny cropped tank, flowing slip skirt, and classic flats landed squarely in the "vintage chic" category.

Her late night outfit continued a styling pattern. This summer, Kaia Gerber has been fiercely devoted to moody neutrals and leather footwear. Attending the July 11 opening night of Oh, Mary, Cole Escola's satirical Broadway play, Gerber chose another low-slung, '90s slip skirt—this time in a grayish-black with contrasting diagonal stripes. She styled it with a cropped T-shirt and shiny leather boots.

Kaia Gerber going to see the play Oh Mary wearing a black cropped t shirt striped black slip skirt and black boots

The model has been layering shades of black and greige while in New York City this July.

Short-Sleeve Baby Crewneck Tee
Eterne Short-Sleeve Baby Crewneck Tee

Bianca Skirt
La Ligne Bianca Skirt

Jia Boot, Black
Dear Frances Jia Boot

Kaia Gerber's all black summer outfits contain multitudes beyond the '90s slip skirt. The model has also paraded a range of summer LBDs with short puff sleeves and romantic tie details—like the Dôen dress she paired back to her Repetto ballet flats.

Kaia Gerber walks in New York City wearing a black sundress and black ballet flats

Gerber has been loyal to her all-black palette all month. Last week, she styled a black Dôen dress with matching Repetto flats.

Dôen Quinn Dress

Dôen Quinn Dress

This isn't to suggest the Bottoms actress is allergic to colors. She took a day off from her all-black summer outfits last week in summer's white skirt trend and an electric yellow T-shirt. On the press circuit for Palm Springs, her Apple TV show, she wore electric blue mini dresses and swinging '60s metallics.

The real takeaway from Kaia Gerber's black-on-black outfits is that keeping it simple is never stupid. Her latest look is as close to "effortless" as an outfit can get.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Easy, All-Black Summer Outfit

Uniqlo Soft Ribbed Tank Top
Uniqlo Soft Ribbed Tank Top

Coach
Coach Black Satin Slip Skirt

Dream Ballerina - Black Satin
Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina

Roma Bag Black
Freja Roma Bag Black

