The style lessons keep on coming from model Kaia Gerber's casual 'fits. First she taught anyone passing her on the SoHo sidewalk how to wear black and navy together (in a chic way); now she's demonstrating the power of an easy, all-black summer outfit.

Kaia Gerber put on a very '90s black slip skirt for an evening out with her boyfriend, actor Austin Butler, and best friend Camila Morrone, on Tuesday, July 16. She didn't have to add many pieces for a Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy effect: timeless black ballet flats, a black Celine shoulder bag, and coordinating black tank top (with a sliver of her stomach showing) were all she needed.

Kaia Gerber went out with her boyfriend, Austin Butler, and a group of friends in an all-black summer outfit on Tuesday, July 16. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Simple, yet effective: That's the Kaia Gerber summer outfit motto. Head-to-toe black could read "aloof fashion girl" to some and "off-duty gothic" to others; her blend of a tiny cropped tank, flowing slip skirt, and classic flats landed squarely in the "vintage chic" category.

Her late night outfit continued a styling pattern. This summer, Kaia Gerber has been fiercely devoted to moody neutrals and leather footwear. Attending the July 11 opening night of Oh, Mary, Cole Escola's satirical Broadway play, Gerber chose another low-slung, '90s slip skirt—this time in a grayish-black with contrasting diagonal stripes. She styled it with a cropped T-shirt and shiny leather boots.

The model has been layering shades of black and greige while in New York City this July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kaia Gerber's all black summer outfits contain multitudes beyond the '90s slip skirt. The model has also paraded a range of summer LBDs with short puff sleeves and romantic tie details—like the Dôen dress she paired back to her Repetto ballet flats.

Gerber has been loyal to her all-black palette all month. Last week, she styled a black Dôen dress with matching Repetto flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't to suggest the Bottoms actress is allergic to colors. She took a day off from her all-black summer outfits last week in summer's white skirt trend and an electric yellow T-shirt. On the press circuit for Palm Springs, her Apple TV show, she wore electric blue mini dresses and swinging '60s metallics.

The real takeaway from Kaia Gerber's black-on-black outfits is that keeping it simple is never stupid. Her latest look is as close to "effortless" as an outfit can get.

