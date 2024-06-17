When you're a certified Pilates Princess and an A-list model, hitting the Reformer as often as you hit fashion week, you might want a little more out of your workout sets than moisture-wicking fabrics and a supportive fit. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's latest gear, which might be too pretty to sweat in.

After kicking off summer in everything from the skirt-pants trend and boho tops by Dôen, Gerber is now the face of French brand Celine's first-ever Pilates collection. Arriving in stores later this year (October 2024, to be exact), Gerber's Celine-ified Pilates gear includes celebrity favorites like matching sets and relaxed athlesiure—plus the most opulent gym equipment you've ever seen.

From far away, Kaia Gerber's latest campaign outfit looks not too dissimilar from her everyday streetwear. Up close, it's all Celine. (Image credit: Celine)

From far away, Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates looks could pass for her run-of-the-mill, downtown-cool athleisure. Up close, in images shot from a Malibu studio that could make any fitness-skeptic a Pilates convert, Gerber's gear is outfitted with all sorts of nods to Celine (and the most A-plus materials).

The pieces she models aren't all the collection has to offer fitness's one percent: Celine also designed tricked-out equipment including a C-adorned Reformer, kettle bells, and free weights. In this universe, logos are the biggest motivator at the gym.

Gerber is also the face of Celine's Pilates gear, ranging from dumbbells and a yoga block to a C-logo printed Reformer (why not!). (Image credit: Celine)

Celine isn't the first luxury house to deck out athletic gear with interlocking logos and house codes. Louis Vuitton currently sells a set of monogrammed dumbbells, while Dior carries an extensive range of workout sets, training mats, and ergonomic medicine balls to pair with your book tote (which you may or may not be using as your gym bag). In 2021, Hermés went so far as to open pop-up gyms in locations from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Sydney, Australia—each splashed with its signature orange paint horse motifs. (Equestrians are athletes, too.)

Gerber's pieces won't be available for purchase until October 2024. (Image credit: Celine)

Celine is one of the first luxury houses to tap into its ambassadors' love of all things Lycra, Spandex, and churning out reps on the Reformer. Gerber's walks to and from various gyms or around her neighborhood have come with a range of outfits fit for getting in reps and getting photographed—but usually, they're from the likes of A-list-approved brands like Alo Yoga and Reformation. Fellow It-girls like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner have also done the luxury gym circuit in everything from New Balance to Nike (and occasionally they'll carry a minimalist designer tote along with them).

Kaia Gerber loves a casual athleisure outfit. She's often photographed around her neighborhood in casual leggings, headphones, and sports bras. (Image credit: Backgrid)

With weeks winding down until the 2024 Paris Olympics, more tie-ins between fashion, fitness, and sport are pretty much guaranteed. Kaia Gerber's Celine-ified workout wardrobe is less about hitting gold medal-worthy goals and more about having a hot girl summer—in the most luxurious fashion possible.