Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates Princess Uniform Really Is Fit for Royalty

You've never seen a Reformer quite like this.

Kaia Gerber wears a celine pilates set with a celine workout mat in front of the malibu beach
(Image credit: Celine)
Halie LeSavage
By
published

When you're a certified Pilates Princess and an A-list model, hitting the Reformer as often as you hit fashion week, you might want a little more out of your workout sets than moisture-wicking fabrics and a supportive fit. Case in point: Kaia Gerber's latest gear, which might be too pretty to sweat in.

After kicking off summer in everything from the skirt-pants trend and boho tops by Dôen, Gerber is now the face of French brand Celine's first-ever Pilates collection. Arriving in stores later this year (October 2024, to be exact), Gerber's Celine-ified Pilates gear includes celebrity favorites like matching sets and relaxed athlesiure—plus the most opulent gym equipment you've ever seen.

Kaia Gerber wears a leather celine baseball cap and a hooded sweatshirt in front of a Malibu beach

From far away, Kaia Gerber's latest campaign outfit looks not too dissimilar from her everyday streetwear. Up close, it's all Celine.

(Image credit: Celine)

From far away, Kaia Gerber's Celine Pilates looks could pass for her run-of-the-mill, downtown-cool athleisure. Up close, in images shot from a Malibu studio that could make any fitness-skeptic a Pilates convert, Gerber's gear is outfitted with all sorts of nods to Celine (and the most A-plus materials).

The pieces she models aren't all the collection has to offer fitness's one percent: Celine also designed tricked-out equipment including a C-adorned Reformer, kettle bells, and free weights. In this universe, logos are the biggest motivator at the gym.

a collage of a Celine reformer and Celine branded Pilates weights in a studio

Gerber is also the face of Celine's Pilates gear, ranging from dumbbells and a yoga block to a C-logo printed Reformer (why not!).

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine isn't the first luxury house to deck out athletic gear with interlocking logos and house codes. Louis Vuitton currently sells a set of monogrammed dumbbells, while Dior carries an extensive range of workout sets, training mats, and ergonomic medicine balls to pair with your book tote (which you may or may not be using as your gym bag). In 2021, Hermés went so far as to open pop-up gyms in locations from Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to Sydney, Australia—each splashed with its signature orange paint horse motifs. (Equestrians are athletes, too.)

Kaia Gerber wearing Celine Pilates in front of a malibu pier

Gerber's pieces won't be available for purchase until October 2024.

(Image credit: Celine)

Celine is one of the first luxury houses to tap into its ambassadors' love of all things Lycra, Spandex, and churning out reps on the Reformer. Gerber's walks to and from various gyms or around her neighborhood have come with a range of outfits fit for getting in reps and getting photographed—but usually, they're from the likes of A-list-approved brands like Alo Yoga and Reformation. Fellow It-girls like Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner have also done the luxury gym circuit in everything from New Balance to Nike (and occasionally they'll carry a minimalist designer tote along with them).

Kaia Gerber street style

Kaia Gerber loves a casual athleisure outfit. She's often photographed around her neighborhood in casual leggings, headphones, and sports bras.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

High-Waist Airlift Legging - Black
Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Legging

With weeks winding down until the 2024 Paris Olympics, more tie-ins between fashion, fitness, and sport are pretty much guaranteed. Kaia Gerber's Celine-ified workout wardrobe is less about hitting gold medal-worthy goals and more about having a hot girl summer—in the most luxurious fashion possible.

Topics
Kaia Gerber
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸