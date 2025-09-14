Gigi Hadid Styles the Perfect Fall Loafers With Cashmere Track Pants and a Sold-Out Polo Shirt
The model's brand, Guest in Residence, played a big role in her cozy outfit.
As far as Gigi Hadid is concerned, loafers transcend seasons. Having already embraced fall dressing during an airport trip with boyfriend Bradley Cooper in August, Hadid revealed she's more than ready for whatever September's cooler climate throws at her. During a solo outing in New York City on Sept. 13, the model decided to pair cozy cashmere pants with a sold-out polo shirt from her own brand, with classic preppy loafers, of course.
The Victoria's Secret model was photographed carrying a shopping bag from Giuseppe Zanotti while walking in Manhattan during New York Fashion Week. Hadid appeared to be wearing two pieces from her brand, Guest in Residence.
A pair of cream Everywhere Cashmere Track Pants, which the model rolled at the waist, and a sold-out lime green Shrunken Cashmere Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt, both seemingly from her Guest in Residence brand, formed the ideal transitional outfit as summer turns into fall.
For footwear, Hadid selected a pair of Miu Miu brown leather loafers, which feature an elasticated ankle and piped-trim detailing. As winter fast approaches, loafers are sure to become the footwear of choice for a plethora of people.
Finally, a custom Jacquie Aiche necklace and a pair of sunglasses completed the model's day-off look. As usual, even when she's not at work, Hadid manages to construct endlessly chic outfits.
