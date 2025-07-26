Katie Holmes Borrows Taylor Swift's $198 Dôen Top for a Romantic Joshua Jackson Reunion
Her beloved glove ballet flats and Chloé's reimagined Paddington bag were also in attendance.
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson know exactly what they're doing to Dawson's Creek fans. As if photographs of the pair filming romantic scenes for Holmes's next movie, Happy Hours, weren't thrilling enough, the film's wardrobe is every bit as delectable as the Joey Potter and Pacey Witter reunion. Plus, Holmes's character appears to have drawn outfit inspiration from none other than Taylor Swift.
The "Bejeweled" singer is a known lover of Dôen's floral dresses and matching sets, often wearing the brand's pieces on dates with Travis Kelce. For a scene in Happy Hours, which Holmes is also writing and directing, the actress wore Dôen's $198 Traveler Top in Poppy Field. Swift wore the very same top, and a matching skirt, back in May for a dinner date with Kelce in Florida.
Holmes and Jackson's July 25 walk in the park, with a stroller in tow, is likely to shock and delight any Joey and Pacey fans. From holding hands to cooing over whatever was in the stroller, the two actors (and exes) proved their inimitable chemistry never went away.
The Pieces of April star accessorized her Dôen top with a pair of baggy navy pants and the black leather glove ballet flats she's been wearing throughout 2025.
Of course, Holmes isn't the only celebrity to embrace ballet flats this year, with the trend expanding to include mesh versions of the footwear. Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence have also been spotted wearing the chic yet comfortable style.
Holmes completed her outfit with a bag that's about to be in serious demand: Chloé's reimagined Paddington Bag. The Y2K classic is set to make a major comeback in 2025, with the brand launching a waitlist for those looking to purchase the $2,750 bag. Basically, everything about Holmes and Jackson's new movie screams early '00s, which feels entirely intentional and is very much welcome.
Shop Katie Holmes's Style
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.