Katie Holmes Borrows Taylor Swift's $198 Dôen Top for a Romantic Joshua Jackson Reunion

Her beloved glove ballet flats and Chloé's reimagined Paddington bag were also in attendance.

Katie Holmes wears a floral Doen shirt beloved by Taylor Swift with baggy pants and ballet pumps as she walks with former Dawson&#039;s Creek costar Joshua Jackson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson know exactly what they're doing to Dawson's Creek fans. As if photographs of the pair filming romantic scenes for Holmes's next movie, Happy Hours, weren't thrilling enough, the film's wardrobe is every bit as delectable as the Joey Potter and Pacey Witter reunion. Plus, Holmes's character appears to have drawn outfit inspiration from none other than Taylor Swift.

The "Bejeweled" singer is a known lover of Dôen's floral dresses and matching sets, often wearing the brand's pieces on dates with Travis Kelce. For a scene in Happy Hours, which Holmes is also writing and directing, the actress wore Dôen's $198 Traveler Top in Poppy Field. Swift wore the very same top, and a matching skirt, back in May for a dinner date with Kelce in Florida.

Katie Holmes wearing Dôen's $198 Traveler Top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes and Jackson's July 25 walk in the park, with a stroller in tow, is likely to shock and delight any Joey and Pacey fans. From holding hands to cooing over whatever was in the stroller, the two actors (and exes) proved their inimitable chemistry never went away.

The Pieces of April star accessorized her Dôen top with a pair of baggy navy pants and the black leather glove ballet flats she's been wearing throughout 2025.

Katie Holmes wears a floral Doen shirt beloved by Taylor Swift with baggy pants and ballet pumps as she walks with former Dawson's Creek costar Joshua Jackson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Holmes isn't the only celebrity to embrace ballet flats this year, with the trend expanding to include mesh versions of the footwear. Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lawrence have also been spotted wearing the chic yet comfortable style.

Holmes completed her outfit with a bag that's about to be in serious demand: Chloé's reimagined Paddington Bag. The Y2K classic is set to make a major comeback in 2025, with the brand launching a waitlist for those looking to purchase the $2,750 bag. Basically, everything about Holmes and Jackson's new movie screams early '00s, which feels entirely intentional and is very much welcome.

