The weekend before Christmas was a romantic one among celebrity couples, from Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, to Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles, and Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Fiancés Lipa and Turner spent it on a beach, while the latter pairs bundled up in coordinating-but-not-identical winter coats.

On December 20, Hadid and Cooper arrived hand-in-hand on Broadway to see Keanu Reeves in Waiting for Godot. Like Styles and Kravitz before them, the couple synched up their coat palette before arrival.

Cooper kept things simple in a black overcoat and khakis. Hadid, meanwhile, sourced her knitwear label, Guest In Residence, for the Grizzly Double-Breasted Coat. You may recognize its herringbone lapels, texturized cashmere, and darker trim from a recent outing, when she styled it with shearling slippers and a canvas tote. This time, the best-seller's popped collar hid the top underneath. Its calf-grazing hem, however, revealed leather wide-leg trousers and pointy black ankle boots. She wore similar pants to dinner with Taylor Swift on Nov. 3, except alongside a shearling coat and Miu Miu kitten heels.

Gigi Hadid joined Bradley Cooper in coordinating coats on Broadway. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

2025 marks Hadid and Cooper's third December together, making them pro New Yorkers on the winter-wear front. This time last year, they coordinated more intentionally in rugby shirts, both of which boasted Guest In Residence tags. Cooper led the way in a yellow, brown, and white long-sleeve, layered beneath a black blazer. Navy blue pants and Timberland boots toned down the piece's preppiness.

Hadid, on the other hand, stacked a cable-knit cashmere vest over her red, brown, and white rugby, creating the most collegiate of combinations. Christian Louboutin penny loafers were the perfect partner, mainly for their white-and-red uppers. Pearl Miu Miu earrings, a Loro Piana clutch, and a faux fur mini skirt finished the set in true fashion-girl form.

Last December, Bradley and Gigi coordinated more clearly in rugby Guest In Residence tops. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Pre-Christmas paparazzi pics also tease who's spending the holiday together. It seems Kravitz and Styles are staying put in Rome, Lipa and Turner by the ocean, and Hadid and Cooper in NYC. The coat-centric closets feel the most practical of the three couples. Fingers crossed they offer up some holiday party outfit inspiration while they're at it.

