Margot Robbie Swaps Her Naked Dress for Chanel's Twist on the Flared Jeans Trend

Margot Robbie knew I needed another press tour to fixate on. In 2023, I had Barbie in all its method dressing glory. Last summer, Zendaya filled the Robbie-sized hole in my heart with Challengers. Now, Robbie is back where she belongs: on another promo trail, this time for A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.

Robbie and stylist Andrew Mukamal are already on a roll. Twelve hours after she walked the carpet in a naked Armani Privé dress, Robbie returned to my Instagram timeline in top-tier street style. Head-to-toe Chanel, to be specific.

Robbie got her hands on Look 14 from Chanel Resort 2026 for her BBC Radio One interview. Her blonde vest, especially its plunging U-shaped neckline, embraced the last bits of summer. Pink pearls stretched around her neck to three cascading buttons below. From there, Robbie and Mukamal reimagined the runway look, as they often did during the Barbie tour. She paired the vest with flared light-wash jeans, which bordered on bell bottoms. The baggy hems just barely revealed her metallic gold sandals.

Margot Robbie looked straight out of the '70s in flared bell bottom-ish jeans. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie's look was almost unrecognizable in the Resort 2026 line. On the catwalk, it peeked out from underneath an oversize bomber jacket, also in warm-toned beige. Jeans rarely make Chanel's final cut, so the model wore matching capri pants instead. A pearl-embellished body chain filled the empty space below the cropped vest.

Contrary to Robbie, who went necklace-free, the model wore chokers and pendants galore. A patterned silk scarf covered her hair, a vintage-inspired trend co-signed by Kendall Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and even Beyoncé.

To finish, Robbie swapped the runway's hobo-style tote for a classic Chanel top-handle bag. According to secondhand sites, the $6,100 micro purse carried her phone, lip gloss, and not much else.

A model wore Margot's vest on the Chanel Resort 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Zoë Kravitz-beloved jeweler, Jessica McCormack, helped Robbie with her finishing touches. First, the Oscar nominee wore diamond drop earrings, presumably set in McCormack's button-back calling card. They matched her blink-and-you'll-miss-it 1.5-carat ring, also from the London label. It rings in at $56,000—one zero less than Zendaya's engagement ring.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jessica McCormack Oval Wave Diamond Ring $56,000 at us.jessicamccormack.com

Now that you've processed her ring's price tag, let's return to Robbie's flared bottoms, shall we? Similar styles are having a moment right now. So far, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa, and Anne Hathaway have championed the 2000s-era jeans for round two. Robbie's version, on the other hand, read more '70s-inspired. Whether you call them flares or bell bottoms, they're back and more chic than ever.

Shop Styles Inspired by Margot Robbie