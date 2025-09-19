Kylie Jenner Steals Hailey Bieber's Signature Look in a Khy Trench Coach and $1,880 Simone Rocha Bag
The founder debuted Khy's new $328 jacket in style.
Kylie Jenner doesn't hold fashion shows for her clothing label, Khy. Why would she? Jenner herself acts as the brand's own in-house model. Whenever a new collection launches, Khy's founder takes a good old-fashioned street style stroll, inspiring fans to shop her pieces. No catwalk necessary.
On Sept. 18, Jenner released her new 10-piece collection with Hydra, marking Khy's seventh collaboration since 2023. Hours after it went live, she showcased a standout style outside her Los Angeles office. Paparazzi captured Jenner in the Relaxed Trench Coat—the $328 topper has all the makings of your new favorite trench, including oversize lapels and a removable hood. It also comes with a matching khaki belt, but Jenner nixed it to reveal the rest of her look.
The rest of Khy's collab with the Italian brand offers structured mini and maxi skirts, which Jenner saved for another day. Instead, she channeled Hailey Bieber's specialty look, in jeans and a white crop top—both likely with Khy tags. Jenner's low-rise denim tapped fall's rising indigo denim trend, as seen on Louis Vuitton, Khaite, and Tibi.
Sure, the beginning of fall is mere days away, but Jenner is steadfastly in her flip-flop era. She wore kitten heel thongs, which bared a striking resemblance to Bieber's trusty Totemes. Their black leather finish started a theme among her accessories, which likewise stuck to the same fabrication. With their addition, it was almost an exact remake of an outfit Bieber wore back in June.
Jenner got her hands on the Biker Belt Bag straight from the Simone Rocha's Fall 2025 runway show. The $1,880 duffel was equal parts slouchy and structured, thanks to a quartet of silver-embellished buckles around the sidewalls.
The finishing touch was Jenner's matching leather baseball cap. The billionaire isn't typically much of a hat person—she usually lets her beachy waves flow unencumbered—but since it appears to be a vintage Prada style from the early 2000s, Jenner made a worthy exception.
Whether or not you shop Khy's Hydra collab, Jenner's latest look is surprisingly easy to channel. Dust off your flip-flops, spring's belted bag trend, and your favorite trench and you're good to go.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.