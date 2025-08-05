Kylie Jenner's Favorite Flip-Flops Can Elevate Anything—Even a Bandeau and Yoga Pants

Her own label made it happen.

Meguire Hennes
Until now, I've only worn flip-flops by the pool—usually an under-$5 pair I scored mere hours pre-swim. According to Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Copenhagen Fashion Week street style, however, the controversial sandals are summer 2025's It shoe, worthy of being worn with far more than swimwear. On August 5, the youngest Jenner showed me exactly how it's done.

Outside her office in Los Angeles, the A-lister was snapped by the paparazzi in an itty-bitty bandeau, courtesy of her loungewear label, Khy. The black bra had all the makings of my ultimate bikini, including a plunging sweetheart neckline. She appeared to couple it with her label's $48 low-rise yoga pants.

Usually, Jenner styles leggings with chunky sneakers—a perfect pre- or post-workout pick. This time, however, she re-wore Amina Muaddi's flip-flops, her signature shoe all summer long. Unlike Kendall Jenner's tried-and-true The Row thongs, Kylie's pair features two-inch kitten heels. Her all-black theme stretched onto a leather tote bag, presumably the $2,800 Miu Miu Softy Hobo Bag she debuted in December 2024.

Juliette Patent Kitten Thong Sandals
Amina Muaddi
Juliette Patent Kitten Thong Sandals

Jenner's flip-flop collection reached new heights the day before—literally. The 27-year-old paused a mysterious shoot to capture a pair of sky-high, $1,250 Erl sandals in action. Her so-called Huge Flip-Flop earns its title from its eight-inch platforms, molded in rubber and foam. Similar to The Row's popular pair, the V-shaped straps were made of suede, and according to Jenner's laidback stance, appear quite comfortable. They definitely gave her Brandy Melville bra and leggings as much height as two stacked Christian Louboutins.

Jenner's Huge Flip-Flops are sold-out, and the label's Big runner-ups are nearing the same status. Luckily for me, I can still shop her kitten heels, which are much more my speed—and height.

Shop Styles Inspired by Kylie Jenner

Fits Everybody Bandeau | Onyx | Xxs
Skims
Fits Everybody Bandeau | Onyx

Denim Zipper Bralette | Black
Khy
Denim Zipper Bralette

Low Rise Foldover Pant | Black
Khy
Low Rise Foldover Pant | Black

Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant | Soot | Xxs
Skims
Cotton Jersey Foldover Pant | Soot

ERL,

ERL
Big Flip Flop Black

The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal
Madewell
The Chiara Kitten Heel Thong Sandal

Miu Miu Soft Calf Hobo Bag Brown
Miu Miu
Soft Calf Hobo Bag Brown

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.