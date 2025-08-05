Until now, I've only worn flip-flops by the pool—usually an under-$5 pair I scored mere hours pre-swim. According to Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Copenhagen Fashion Week street style, however, the controversial sandals are summer 2025's It shoe, worthy of being worn with far more than swimwear. On August 5, the youngest Jenner showed me exactly how it's done.

Outside her office in Los Angeles, the A-lister was snapped by the paparazzi in an itty-bitty bandeau, courtesy of her loungewear label, Khy. The black bra had all the makings of my ultimate bikini, including a plunging sweetheart neckline. She appeared to couple it with her label's $48 low-rise yoga pants.

Outside her office, Kylie Jenner served a look in yoga pants and a bandeau top. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Usually, Jenner styles leggings with chunky sneakers—a perfect pre- or post-workout pick. This time, however, she re-wore Amina Muaddi's flip-flops, her signature shoe all summer long. Unlike Kendall Jenner's tried-and-true The Row thongs, Kylie's pair features two-inch kitten heels. Her all-black theme stretched onto a leather tote bag, presumably the $2,800 Miu Miu Softy Hobo Bag she debuted in December 2024.

Amina Muaddi Juliette Patent Kitten Thong Sandals $800 at Neiman Marcus

Jenner's flip-flop collection reached new heights the day before—literally. The 27-year-old paused a mysterious shoot to capture a pair of sky-high, $1,250 Erl sandals in action. Her so-called Huge Flip-Flop earns its title from its eight-inch platforms, molded in rubber and foam. Similar to The Row's popular pair, the V-shaped straps were made of suede, and according to Jenner's laidback stance, appear quite comfortable. They definitely gave her Brandy Melville bra and leggings as much height as two stacked Christian Louboutins.

Just hours before, Kylie broke the internet in eight-inch-tall flip-flops. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Jenner's Huge Flip-Flops are sold-out, and the label's Big runner-ups are nearing the same status. Luckily for me, I can still shop her kitten heels, which are much more my speed—and height.

Shop Styles Inspired by Kylie Jenner

