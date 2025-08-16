How Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are "Making It Work" Despite Spending "Weeks" Apart on Separate Continents
Rumors of a split started after the actor missed Kylie's 28th birthday.
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship became very public throughout awards season 2025, with the Khy founder supporting her Oscar-nominated boyfriend at multiple events. However, according to a new report, Chalamet and Jenner haven't been able to spend much time together this summer on account of their busy schedules.
Rather than breaking up, Jenner and Chalamet are reportedly "making it work," and striving to ensure their long-distance relationship is a success. A source told People, "They haven't seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée's been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie's been working too...She visited him in July."
The source elaborated, "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours...She's a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities." According to the source, Chalamet faces a "grueling" filming schedule while he's working, "with very little downtime" to entertain his girlfriend.
In spite of the distance between them, Jenner and Chalamet are "making it work," per People's source. "They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."
In July, the celeb couple spent a few days together in France, before Chalamet's Dune schedule ramped up. At the time, a source told People, "Kylie was really excited when he arrived in France." The source continued, "They only have a few days together before he starts filming in Prague...But they're used to this kind of schedule."
The magazine's source also suggested that the Kylie Cosmetics founder "will fly to see [Chalamet] when she can," showing just how committed she is to the relationship. As for the award-winning actor's priorities, the insider said he faced "a long, demanding shoot that will take [him] all over the world."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.