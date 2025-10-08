Talk about a dream date: Kylie Jenner jetted straight from Paris Fashion Week to Timothée Chalamet's arms.

Less than 12 hours after her final Fashion Month runway show, Jenner swapped Miu Miu's front row for a first-class flight to New York City, for her boyfriend's New York Film Festival premiere of Marty Supreme.

Jenner and Chalamet didn't walk the red carpet together, but paparazzi captured them outside Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center. Monday evening marked their first joint appearance since August. The two matched each other's energy in complementary leather bomber jackets.

Kylie Jenner arrives at a surprise date with Timothée Chalamet, dressed in a black leather jacket. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner opted for a fitted leather jacket, possibly hailing from Khy, her fashion label. She paired it with a crop top, low-rise trousers, and accessories all following the all-black memo.

Instead of the Miu Miu Solitaire she wore to the Spring 2026 show, Jenner carried a matte shoulder bag as a clutch. The Row's Bare Sandals—kitten heels beloved by Kendall Jenner, Dakota Fanning, and Jennifer Lawrence, too—were surprisingly summery compared to her puffer coat.

Chalamet, on the other hand, got his hands on a leather bomber jacket from Givenchy Fall 2025's runway. Stylist Taylor McNeill and Chalamet—who've worked together since early 2025—took creative liberties with the women's puffer zip-up. According to Vogue, Sarah Burton's Givenchy created a custom tracksuit for the Dune actor.

On the catwalk, a leather corset cinched the model's waist, alongside a calf-length leather skirt. Chalamet swapped the midi for baggy, black leather parachute pants. He also layered a black Daniel Simmons hoodie underneath for extra warmth. Brown, Timberland-esque boots finished premiere-turned-date-night look.

A model wore Timothée's leather jacket on the Givenchy runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Coordinating outfits are a couple's style trademark in Hollywood. Not all partners go the Rihanna and A$AP Rocky route, though. (This summer, the co-parents shared a navy suit and polka-dot tie from ERL.) Jenner and Chalamet prefer more under-the-radar coordination, like matching jackets here and there. But if the couple wants to debut copy-and-paste looks for the Marty Supreme awards season blitz, I won't say no.