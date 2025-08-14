When I queued up Episode 6 of The Summer I Turned Pretty last night, I knew what awaited me: the third book's surfboard accident.

Allow me to set the scene. With less than 10 minutes left in the episode, Conrad limps into his family's Cousins Beach house after cutting his leg while surfing. Belly, being the caring future sister-in-law (and former girlfriend) she is, tends to his wounds. The exes hadn't been that close to each other in months—if not years. So, of course, Bonrad had a moment. With Taylor Swift's "False God" as the soundtrack, how could they not?

Lifting his head off the semi-sheer puff sleeve of Belly's cotton voile blouse, Conrad was inches—no, centimeters away from kissing his brother's fiancé. Bonrad shippers everywhere screamed, "Do it, Belly!"

Ultimately, it didn't happen. Belly remained faithful to Conrad's cheating brother, Jeremiah. The episode ended with our lust-filled protagonist center-screen in a blouse from Dôen, Taylor Swift's favorite brand for romantic tops and dresses.

Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty styled a blouse from Dôen. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Belly's Dôen Fredrica Top was just as swoon-worthy as the almost-kiss itself. It featured a rounded neckline, short puffed sleeves, and scalloped lace along every hem—no wonder it sold out weeks ago. The $168 embroidered floral find is available in black, white, and beige, but series costume designer Jessica Flaherty dressed Belly in a nautical baby blue.

The top felt right up the show's Cape Cod-inspired alley. The 20-year-old's aesthetic is beachy and youthful, with splashes of oceanside shades to match the New England backdrop.

Lola Tung's character, Belly, is certainly on a Dôen kick this season. During Episode 5, she wore the sold-out Skylark Top, which bares a shockingly resemblance to her latest look. While strolling the aisles of Michael's with Conrad, Belly looked lovestruck in another puff-sleeve blouse. This time, it was ivory with a Peter Pan collar.

When she's with Jeremiah, Belly's style leans more reserved and minimalistic. (See her dainty Catbird engagement ring for proof, if you can find it.) When Conrad comes into frame, she's more often wearing whimsical tops with Dôen tags. See? Jenny Han truly does think of everything. As she suggests in the books, Belly is clearly in touch with her authentic self around Conrad.

In Episode 5, Belly was all smiles in another sold-out Dôen piece. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Dôen's reach spans much further than the limits of Cousins Beach, thanks in large part to Taylor Swift. The star of the Summer I Turned Pretty soundtrack has worn Dôen over 10 times since 2020. One of her pieces, the eyelet and lace Henri Top she debuted in 2023, could easily fit into Belly's beachside closet.

In June 2023, Taylor was spotted in a strikingly similar style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Luckily for me, there are plenty more Bonrad moments on the horizon. Knowing Belly—I've read all of the books and binged the series, thrice—there may be another Dôen spotting yet this season, too.

