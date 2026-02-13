Hudson Williams Makes His New York Fashion Week Debut in an Icy Suit

Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike has already seen loads of suit ties on New York Fashion Week's street style scene, and it's only day three. Her fourth tie sighting appeared around Hudson Williams's neck on February 12, declaring his first NYFW one to watch.

The Heated Rivalry heartthrob made his debut not in Michael Kors or Christian Siriano's front rows, but at Gold House's Lunar New Year Gold Celebration. It also doubled as a Fashion Month kickoff, so the actor played the part in an icy blue-white, runway show-worthy suit set. Williams almost never styles a classic button-down as his base. Usually, he prefers a tank or no top at all. This time, a slouchy tank—tucked into his straight-leg trousers—made the cut. He stacked a fitted, shoulder-padded blazer on top, featuring wide, '70s-inspired lapels.

His tank didn't offer a collar to knot a tie around, but he made it work: Williams wrapped it ascot-style off to the side of his neck. A single diamond brooch secured the accessory in lieu of a classic Windsor knot. Its glamorous shine juxtaposed his spiky, mismatched earrings, both in silver.

Hudson Williams attended his first New York Fashion Week event in a silky suit, plus a matching tie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

His tie and tank combination deserved a close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since Williams's stark suit was unseasonal enough, he stayed within his comfort zone with black, patent leather Oxfords. Judging by his looks at the 2026 Golden Globes, Giorgio Armani's Menswear Fall 2026 show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he's a black Oxfords guy through and through.

Outside the venue, a cool-toned, chocolate brown trench coat—furnished with military-inspired epaulettes—joined the mix. Williams even took a page from fellow fashion guy Jacob Elordi's style book with a leather shoulder bag carried as a clutch.

Later on Feb. 12, he layered a chocolate trench coat over his white suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, he's not above wearing cool winter tones, even on red carpets. Last month, Williams attended his first Golden Globes in white Giorgio Armani selects from the waist up. Stylist Anastasia Walker left his satin button-down slightly undone, spotlighting a $36,800 Bulgari Serpenti Necklace in 18-karat yellow gold. Who needs a tie when you have a Bulgari best-seller?

A matching cummerbund atop his waist continued the color story, but not for long: his wide-leg trousers and shiny Oxfords were black. Perhaps that's because the Golden Globes honor a stricter dress code than NYFW.

Last month, Williams graced the Golden Globes red carpet in Giorgio Armani. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Williams keeps this tie-clad streak up, he'll effortlessly blend in with runway fans. (Similar styles are all over Getty Images.) Fingers crossed his name—alongside a tie as his plus-one—end up on a few more guest lists this NYFW. His Fashion Month run can't possibly end here.