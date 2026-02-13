Hudson Williams Makes His New York Fashion Week Debut in an Icy Suit
Now he just needs to grace a front row.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Marie Claire editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike has already seen loads of suit ties on New York Fashion Week's street style scene, and it's only day three. Her fourth tie sighting appeared around Hudson Williams's neck on February 12, declaring his first NYFW one to watch.
The Heated Rivalry heartthrob made his debut not in Michael Kors or Christian Siriano's front rows, but at Gold House's Lunar New Year Gold Celebration. It also doubled as a Fashion Month kickoff, so the actor played the part in an icy blue-white, runway show-worthy suit set. Williams almost never styles a classic button-down as his base. Usually, he prefers a tank or no top at all. This time, a slouchy tank—tucked into his straight-leg trousers—made the cut. He stacked a fitted, shoulder-padded blazer on top, featuring wide, '70s-inspired lapels.
His tank didn't offer a collar to knot a tie around, but he made it work: Williams wrapped it ascot-style off to the side of his neck. A single diamond brooch secured the accessory in lieu of a classic Windsor knot. Its glamorous shine juxtaposed his spiky, mismatched earrings, both in silver.
Since Williams's stark suit was unseasonal enough, he stayed within his comfort zone with black, patent leather Oxfords. Judging by his looks at the 2026 Golden Globes, Giorgio Armani's Menswear Fall 2026 show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he's a black Oxfords guy through and through.
Outside the venue, a cool-toned, chocolate brown trench coat—furnished with military-inspired epaulettes—joined the mix. Williams even took a page from fellow fashion guy Jacob Elordi's style book with a leather shoulder bag carried as a clutch.
Clearly, he's not above wearing cool winter tones, even on red carpets. Last month, Williams attended his first Golden Globes in white Giorgio Armani selects from the waist up. Stylist Anastasia Walker left his satin button-down slightly undone, spotlighting a $36,800 Bulgari Serpenti Necklace in 18-karat yellow gold. Who needs a tie when you have a Bulgari best-seller?
A matching cummerbund atop his waist continued the color story, but not for long: his wide-leg trousers and shiny Oxfords were black. Perhaps that's because the Golden Globes honor a stricter dress code than NYFW.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
If Williams keeps this tie-clad streak up, he'll effortlessly blend in with runway fans. (Similar styles are all over Getty Images.) Fingers crossed his name—alongside a tie as his plus-one—end up on a few more guest lists this NYFW. His Fashion Month run can't possibly end here.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.