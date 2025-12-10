Since Zendaya debuted her Jessica McCormack east-west engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, fashion girls have fantasized about her wedding dress. Per Zendaya's beloved stylist, Law Roach, it'll be "a really beautiful dress that no one gets to see." Her actual gown may remain a mystery, but on December 10, fans at least got to see her as a fictional bride.

The Emmy winner is gearing up for a booked-and-busy 2026—Euphoria Season 3, The Drama, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and Dune: Part 3 all star Zendaya next year. This week, the actor started promoting The Drama, an A24 romantic-comedy drama featuring Robert Pattinson and Zendaya as fiancés days before saying "I do." The recently-released trailer proves all doesn't go to plan when it hits theaters on April 3. A wedding dress-clad Zendaya was anything but all smiles on her special day.

The sneak peak was only seconds long, but fashion girls ID'd the sleeveless, low-back gown as a Jenny Yoo creation, previously sold at Anthropologie. It's a surprisingly simple design for Zendaya, but remember: She's portraying a character. Its fitted bodice began with a curved neckline, before the A-line skirt flared down and out. The back plunged toward the base of her spine—one of Zendaya's favorite show-stoppers on the red carpet. (See her custom cobweb Valentino gown at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere in 2021.)

Zendaya stars as a bride in 2026's The Drama. (Image credit: YouTube)

In the trailer, Zendaya's accessories are just as modest as her on-screen wedding gown. Pearl drop earrings, a floral hair pin, and her character's triple-stone engagement ring. (Perhaps Jessica McCormack made her pretend sparkler, too.)

We don't know much about Zendaya's character, but judging by the teaser, she's a minimalist in every sense of the word. The trailer opens on Zendaya in a navy blue duffle coat, which bared a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift's Louis Vuitton topper on Dec. 9. For engagement photos, Z took it off to reveal an oversize crewneck sweater and dark-wash jeans. Her character's elevated basics continue all trailer long—we see Zendaya in a bra-less gray tank, a Harvard T-shirt, and a striped rugby sweater.

The Drama | Official Teaser HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Grab your tissues, because The Drama might be your only opportunity to see Zendaya as a bride. "[Zendaya and Tom Holland] try to be as private as possible, so like, there won’t be a Vogue spread, or pictures of the wedding," Roach revealed in a May interview with Complex. According to Roach, she won't follow Selena Gomez's lead and share post-wedding photos on Instagram, either. "The people that she will invite will be really respectful of their privacy," he added, so behind-the-scenes pics will remain offline, too.

Even so, Zendaya's red carpet repertoire boasts a few fabulous, wedding-worthy white gowns. At the 2024 Gotham Awards, she stole the show in a custom stark white gown from Louis Vuitton. Like her faux wedding dress, the back was completely open. She accessorized with diamond stud earrings, a Bulgari ring, and platform Jimmy Choo pumps, all of which would've fit on her The Drama character's costume rack.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In April 2024, Zendaya attended the Paris Premiere of Challengers in her most elegant tennis whites yet. Louis Vuitton created a strapless tulle gown just for her, featuring a leather bustier and a matching low-rise belt. Basically, it's any fashion girl's bridal dream.

This time last year, Zendaya looked every bit a bride in custom Louis Vuitton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This Challengers gown deserves another close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can thank The Zendaya Effect for selling out her character's exact Jenny Yoo gown. Since it's so classic, the market offers numerous similar styles, which Marie Claire curated below.

Shop Wedding Gowns Inspired by Zendaya's Character