The 98th Academy Awards have officially wrapped, but you should know by now that, while we're always bound to witness a pleasant surprise or two during the actual ceremony, the real fun starts when the cameras stop broadcasting and all of your favorite Oscars attendees (and then some!) make their way over to the after-parties. More specifically, the famed Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Usually the Vanity Fair Oscar Party serves as the occasion for award winners to let loose with their brand new, freshly-engraved statues while rubbing shoulders with other A-listers who couldn't make the main event, but it's also ripe with daring hair and makeup moments that we didn't get to see during the show. Last night brought out all the heavy hitters, from the ever-present Kardashian-Jenner siblings to first-time attendees like Heated Rivalry's Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams. And if you think they didn't deliver glam that was downright electrifying, you're wrong.

Before we officially close the book on red carpet season, take a look at some of my favorite beauty moments from the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party ahead.

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Wunmi Mosaku

Wunmi Mosaku attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most upsetting thing about awards season ending is no longer being able to witness the literal magic that Wunmi Mosaku's glam team have been creating with her hair and makeup moments. The Best Supporting Actress nominee attended the main ceremony and the afterparty wearing a gorgeous sculptural hairstyle created by hairstylist Araxi Lindsey using SheaMoisture products.

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When trying to choose between long and short hair, be like Danielle Brooks and get the best of both worlds in one night. After hitting the Oscars red carpet in big, bombshell curls, she stepped out at the afterparty wearing a flippy bob.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anya Taylor-Joy spiced up her sleek, low bun with a vintage headpiece. She wore a smoky eye and a red lip for a little extra drama.

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Pidgeon attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Love Story star kept her look for the night pretty simple with a sleek, bone-straight finish and a middle part.

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Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian looks so different wearing a fluffy, jet black lob and icy blue contacts that I almost didn't recognize her—but that's probably to be expected any time she's on the guest list for a major event. She wore a dramatic smoky eye to make her colored contacts stand out even more.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is your weekly reminder that, despite Gen Z's best efforts, the side part is still alive and more popular than ever. See: Cara Delevingne's updo and side bang as proof.

Connor Storie

Connor Storrie attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, the matching sheer top moment with Hudson Williams was everything, but can we also take a moment to praise this curly faux-hawk?

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's any celebrity who could successfully convince me to get a bixie haircut, it's Sarah Paulson and I stand by that.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I audibly gasped when I saw photos of Quinta Brunson's honey brown hair and glossy nude lip. And that smokey eye? 10/10.

Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I just love when celebrities prove that braids and protective hairstyles are red carpet-appropriate. Here, influencer and I Love LA actress Quenlin Blackwell wears chic, waist-length boho braids with a kiss curl.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I love a gray hair moment on any red carpet, but this curly bob from Jane Fonda stopped me in my tracks.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing better than a super-sleek ponytail is a long and voluminous one, like this one worn by Kiernan Shipka.

Zoe Deutch

Zoe Deutch attends the "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night was all about the bobs, and Zoe Deutch's '90s-style cut is definitely topping my list of favorites.

Olandria Carthen

Olandria Carthen attends the 2026 "Vanity Fair" Oscar Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only do I immediately need a tutorial on how the Love Island star achieved this romantic messy updo, but I need her full body glow routine like yesterday.