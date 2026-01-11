On most red carpets, our attention goes directly to the women and what they're wearing—but at the 2026 Golden Globes, all heads turned when Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, the stars of HBO's absolute blockbuster hockey romance Heated Rivalry, arrived.

They may have been unknowns six months ago, but the two actors become some of the most sought-after men in Hollywood since they first graced our screens as Shane Hollander (Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Storrie) in the sexy rivals-to-lovers hockey series in late November. Hollanov stans have to wait a long, long while for season two, but Williams and Storrie are keeping us charmed and entertained with their interviews, appearances, and fashion.

Since Heated Rivalry episodes dropped, they've been spotted in a range of luxury brands, include Balmain, Thom Browne, and Dolce & Gabbana. Naturally, there was a lot of speculation as to which designer would snag credits on the two rising stars at their big awards show debut. (They're presenting one of the night's prizes.)

For their first Golden Globes, it looks like they're not holding back. Williams walked the carpet first; styled by Anastasia Walker, he went classic in a white Giorgio Armani dinner jacket (and cummerbund) and black evening trousers, paired with Christian Louboutin shoes. His white silk evening shirt was left half unbuttoned—because he's still always giving the fans what they want, and because it gave us a better glimpse at his serpentine gold Bvlgari necklace.

Storrie arrived a touch later, in his own high-fashion moment. Styled by James Yardley, he opted to go with Saint Laurent—another certified Hollywood It brand.

And as for jewelry, he went with Tiffany & Co. affixing a diamond-encrusted bird brooch to the lapel of his jacket.

Now, the question is: Which brand is going to lock them in for their first fashion campaign?