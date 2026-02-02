Katseye Coordinates in Ludovic de Saint Sernin Lace Gowns at the 2026 Grammys

Quite an entrance, to be sure.

Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Tonight marks Katseye’s first-ever Grammy Awards. And though the girl group is fairly new to the award show circuit, they came prepared to make their collective mark on best dressed lists.

Nominated in two categories—Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance—Katseye proved their staying power in meticulously coordinated Ludovic de Saint Sernin looks. Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Megan Skiendiel, Sophia Laforteza, and Yoonchae Jeung made their Grammys red carpet debut in a series of floor-length lace and rhinestone-embellished gowns that were similar, but not overly matchy-matchy. Instead, each of the six stars sported varying necklines and some version of Saint Sernin's signature leather lace-up detail.

Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Katseye attends their first-ever Grammys in coordinating Ludovic de Saint Sernin looks.

Making their own contribution to the 2016 fashion takeover, both Jeung and Skiendiel accessorized with glitzy choker necklaces—a jewelry trend that's been largely unseen on recent red carpets. Others, meanwhile, wore dangling earrings or stacks of crystal-encrusted bangles.

Though recent beauty conversations have primarily centered ultra-cropped bobs, Katseye dedicated themselves fully to the mermaid hair agenda. Every member sported waist-length hair and center parts, making the group look like a pack of enchanted sirens.

Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Each member sported waist-length hair in every possible texture.

This may be their first Grammys, but the girls of Katseye are serving with the best of them.

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.