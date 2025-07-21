If Rihanna made a reality show teaching fans how to thrift, I'd tune in religiously. For decades, the A-lister has secured the rarest vintage finds, from limited-edition Goyard to a camouflage Dior saddle bag. But on July 19, RiRi outdid herself with a 24-year-old tote from Louis Vuitton's first-ever collaboration.

Now that Smurfs is in theaters, Rihanna is back on her street style grind following weeks of red carpet walks. Over the weekend, the pregnant star grabbed lunch at The Four Seasons Hotel in L.A., wearing head-to-toe designer. My eyes immediately went to her Graffiti Alma purse, which debuted in Louis Vuitton's 2001 collection with Stephen Sprouse.

Former creative director Marc Jacobs invited Sprouse to splash suitcases, trunks, and handbags with his signature graffiti print. Rihanna got her hands on the white Alma model—a structured dome that's been around since 1934. Sprouse's black script covered the calfskin leather's curved exterior. Nowadays, the "Umbrella" singer's Graffiti Alma is listed on various secondhand sites for upwards of $1,500.

On July 19, Rihanna took her Graffiti Alma out for another spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Louis Vuitton Alma Mm M92179 Graffiti Handbag White Noir $1,273.50 at eBay

Alongside her Louis Vuitton accessory, Rihanna's growing baby bump appeared front and center. The consistent Miu Miu fan sourced the label for a pinstripe skirt set, complete with a cropped button-down and a pleated maxi. The linen skirt cradled the underbelly of her stomach—her signature style hack during her third pregnancy.

From there, the Grammy winner matched her purse to white ankle socks and black Mary Jane flats, courtesy of Christian Louboutin. To finish, Rihanna popped on Dior sunglasses, Briony Raymond diamond stud earrings, and a Marie Lichtenberg pendant necklace, which retails for $42,300 (it's sold out now, though).

She paired the rare Louis Vuitton bag with a baby bump-baring maxi skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rihanna first carried the Graffiti Alma last summer, from New York City to Paris. On June 9, it looked oh-so chic next to an archival John Galliano fur coat and sheer Savage x Fenty lingerie.

In January 2022, she was spotted with another Stephen Sprouse creation in tow. This time, she carried the Graffiti Pochette: a clutch on a chain printed with the same streetwear script.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In June 2024, Rihanna accessorized her fur coat-fit with the same Graffiti Alma bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Everyone from Kylie Jenner and Bella Hadid to Tracee Ellis Ross and Beyoncé has shopped Sprouse's '01 collab with Louis Vuitton. The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer owns the same Graffiti Alma as Rihanna, also in the black-and-white color-way. In Jan. 2019, she paired it with a polka-dot Sacai jumpsuit and Ports 1961 sneakers—the antithesis of RiRi's preppy maternity-wear.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) A photo posted by on

After perusing Rihanna's Louis Vuitton collection, it's clear she prefers bags of the Y2K variety. Most of her vintage totes hail from the early 2000s, including 2002's Mini Lin Alma Horizontal Bag, 2003's Murakami Multicolor Monogram Speedy 30, and 2005's Monogram Matcha Waltz Bag. The Sprouse style is undoubtedly her rarest—and most celebrity-endorsed.

Shop Louis Vuitton Bags Inspired by Rihanna