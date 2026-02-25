New York City's heaviest blizzard since 2016 just happened to align with Taylor Swift's grand return to the street style scene. Nearly 20 inches of snow didn't stop Swift from wearing another billionaire black outfit from Louis Vuitton—her go-to label for date nights in NYC, even ones with 19" of snowfall.

On February 24, Swift braved the Meatpacking District's slush-covered sidewalks for a reservation at Chez Margaux with fiancé Travis Kelce. (I would do the same for the members-only club's truffle pizza.) The Grammy winner bundled up the only way she knew how: in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer wrapped the singer up in the label's sold-out, black Shearling Collar Wrap Coat. On paper, its oversize lapels and monochrome belt would suggest it's another classic, single-breasted style. However, each end of its waist tie boasted Louis Vuitton's 130-year-old leather monogram. LV's logo reappeared in black-and-white once she folded back the coat's cuffs. To finish, short shearling fur lined Swift's outward-facing hood.

A boatneck top emerged from beneath the oversize lapels of the "Opalite" singer's four-figure coat. It's unclear if the straight-across neckline belonged to a blouse or dress—she's been known to source both from Louis Vuitton. I do know Swift didn't rewear her $2,020 ribbed sweater from last November. (This top was noticeably missing a yellow gold chain atop the neckline.) Meanwhile, a sneak peek at the soles of her black knee-high boots revealed their Christian Louboutin identity. That's right, the designer behind her Eras Tour footwear gave Louis Vuitton's Legacy High Boots the evening off.

From her collection of over five Louis Vuitton bags, Swift selected the $4,200 Express PM shoulder style. You may recognize its slouchy, zip-top center and monogram straps from the Kansas City Chiefs' Christmas Day game last December. It joined her closet right before the Chiefs' loss, but perhaps her close friend, Emma Stone, put it on her radar. Zendaya, Ana de Armas, and Blackpink's Lisa can't stop carrying the Express PM, either.

In addition to dominating her tunnel walk looks, Swift rarely returns to Manhattan without lots of Louis Vuitton in her luggage. On Nov. 6, 2025, Swift and Kelce arrived hand-in-hand at NYC's Zero Bond, where she stole the show in a ribbed sweater, a $2,750 wrap mini skirt, and $1,940 leather boots, all with Louis Vuitton tags. Even Swift's monogram-embossed crossbody bag—the Coussin, if you're curious—hailed from the French label. Swift's Old Mine diamond engagement ring, lace Fleur du Mal tights, and a $25 hair clip by Petit Moments were her look's only non-Louis Vuitton elements.

Last November, Swift scored a Zero Bond reservation in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It doesn't take a bachelor's degree from Swiftie School to pick up on the A-lister's affinity for Louis Vuitton. "She lives in an LV 'fit," wrote one fan on Instagram. However, I do need a Swift-style bank account to splurge on her exact selects, which I'm still working on. So join me in shopping the Swift-coded edit below instead.

Shop All-Black Winter Styles Inspired by Taylor Swift

