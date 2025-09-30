On September 30, Louis Vuitton's Spring 2026 fashion show delivered a buzzy front-row to rival Saint Laurent's lineup of Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and Charli XCX the evening prior. LV tags were the only dress code requirement. Still, Sophie Turner managed to arrive with a fall 2025 trend in tow, too: slouchy boots straight from Louis Vuitton's previous line.

Turner appeared shortly after a metallic mini-clad Zendaya in all-black attire from the Resort 2026 collection. The brand ambassador (and her stylist, Kate Young) sourced Look 39: a metallic fringe top, wing-like outerwear, and super-scrunched shoes.

The black leather boots mimicked familiar knee-highs, except each one appeared limp and unstructured around her ankles. But not in a "worn-out" way. They mirrored the shape of slouchy, '80s-inspired leg warmers, draping over a slim wedge heel. Similar styles appeared in Fall 2025 shows from Miu Miu, Balmain, Khaite, and Michael Kors. Louis Vuitton's bouclé knit, shearling-lined, and leather models are having a moment this fashion month.

Sophie Turner wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton for the Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner traded the runway model's original crystal-covered footwear for aforementioned trend. The rest of her look, however, channeled creative director Nicolas Ghesquière's runway styling to a T. First, she layered a scalloped shawl over her fringed silver halter. The voluminous cloak—particularly its pleated leather coils and sculptural shoulders—looked straight from her Game of Thrones costume rack.

A model wore Sophie's look on the Louis Vuitton Resort 2026 runway, minus the slouchy boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghesquière kept the runway model's arms free from a four-figure bag. Turner instead cradled Louis Vuitton's Express PM bag like an infant dragon from Daenerys Targaryen's lair. The Fall 2025 purse—beloved by Stone and Ana de Armas alike—featured a slightly slumped zip closure.

Turner chose the $4,200 black colorway, which joined Stone's closet in August. The Express PM has only been on shelves for two months, and already, celebrities can't get enough. At this rate, it'll be on Zendaya's shoulder by fashion month's end.

Given the September 30 time stamp, you might have expected the entire front row to be in fall boot mode. Instead, Zendaya chose metallic pumps reminiscent of her favorite Christian Louboutins; Emma Stone chose pointy black pumps; and Blackpink's Lisa modeled Louis Vuitton's pleated Knot Pumps, circa-Spring 2024.

Perhaps Turner's acquaintances weren't ready to give into slouchy boot season just yet. Trust: They'll step into line in no time.

